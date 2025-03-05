Jose Mourinho open to managing Celtic or Rangers in future due to 'passion' of Scottish Premiership
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce face Rangers on Thursday in the Europa League last 16; the 62-year-old's contract at the Turkish club expires in 2026; Mourinho said: "Celtic and Rangers are big clubs with big fan bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?"
Jose Mourinho says he is open to managing Celtic or Rangers in the future due to the "passion" of the Scottish Premiership.
The 62-year-old's contract as Fenerbahce manager expires at the end of next season in 2026 and insists his focus is purely on the Turkish club.
But ahead of facing Rangers in the Europa League last 16, Mourinho, who earned his coaching badges in the north Ayrshire town of Largs in the 90s, isn't ruling out a return to Scotland.
Asked whether the Glasgow clubs would be an attraction proposition, Mourinho said: "In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future?
"People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it's a league of passion. It's a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is everything.
"For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn't make any sense.
"And Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?
"But in this moment, I have a job. Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan (Rodgers). Rangers has (Barry) Ferguson now, so full respect for them and I'm not searching for a new job."
Rangers come into the tie off the back of a 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership under new manager Barry Ferguson although Mourinho believes this match will be tougher than if Philippe Clement was still in charge.
Clement, who was sacked less than two weeks ago, had criticised Mourinho's "defensive style" when the draw was made.
"It's going to be much more difficult with him (Ferguson) as a coach than with the previous coach," said Mourinho. "Because the previous coach was more worried about philosophy than on the pitch. It's on the pitch that you win matches, it's not with philosophy.
"For sure, Ferguson will be much more pragmatic, much more objective, and it will be hard for us. But it's going to be hard for them."
On Ferguson, Mourinho added: "I know his history as a football player for Scotland, for Rangers.
"I don't know much about his career as a coach. But I respect a lot the emotional connection between him as a coach and his club now. That is a very important thing in a football club, the connection between the fans and the coach."