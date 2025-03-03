Rangers takeover: Deal with US investors Andrew Cavenagh and San Francisco 49ers Paraag Marathe agreed in principle

A deal for Rangers to be taken over by US investors has been agreed in principle.

Talks have been ongoing since the end of October and there is a growing confidence on all sides that it will be completed ahead of the new season.

A period of due diligence is now taking place, while legal paperwork is drafted up.

Paraag Marathe - president of San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises - is one of two key figures in the takeover. He is working alongside health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, who is executive chairman of ParetoHealth.

Image: Paraag Marathe (C) was at Rangers' Europa League match away to Manchester United

The US group are aiming to acquire at least 51 per cent of the shares in Rangers and take control of the Ibrox boardroom.

Rangers' single largest shareholder Dave King is among the key figures who is willing to sell his stake in the club. King has a 12.96 per cent shareholding and one source has suggested the 49ers were one of three serious parties to approach the former Ibrox chairman over investing in the club.

Image: Rangers' largest single shareholder Dave King has agreed to sell his shares to the US group

Douglas Park (11.54%), George Taylor (10.22%), Stuart Gibson (9.53%), Julian Wolhardt (9.53%), John Halsted (9.53%) and John Bennett (7.11%) are among the others willing to part with all or some of their shareholdings.

It is understood that conversations have also taken place around guaranteed future investment, with the final figure to be determined based on variables such as European progression and player trading.

Last year Rangers posted a £17.2m loss and are currently 16 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, out of the Scottish Cup and lost the League Cup final to their Old Firm rivals. They are still in the Europa League - with a last-16 tie against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce next.

Who are the investors?

Image: Paraag Marathe is chairman at Leeds United

Marathe is in his 24th year at the San Francisco 49ers and is president of the NFL side's investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises. They are set up to oversee outside business ventures and major investment opportunities for the club. Marathe is also the executive vice-president of the 49ers football operations.

The 49ers Enterprises were valued at £5.7bn ($7.2bn) by Forbes just a few months ago and Rangers would be the second British club the NFL giants have invested in, after initially purchasing a small stake in Leeds United, before completing a takeover in 2023.

Cavenagh is co-founder of US based ParetoHealth - who manage around £5.2bn ($6.6bn) in assets and cover more than one million lives across thousands of business.

Image: US Health tycoon Andrew Cavanagh (L) was at Ibrox in January as Rangers took on St Johnstone

Earlier this year, ParetoHealth announced Cavenagh was stepping down as chief executive officer of the US firm, although added he would still help the company through his executive chairman role.

Cavenagh's involvement at Ibrox could be key in ensuring Scottish FA dual ownership rules are not a barrier for the US duo - with Marathe and the 49ers limited to a 29.9 per cent stake due to their involvement at Leeds.

What are they looking for?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marathe says the 49ers are 'looking at opportunities' after it emerged that American investors are working on a multi-million-pound takeover of Rangers

Marathe - who refused to confirm if the 49ers Enterprises were in talks with Rangers - did add they are "always looking at other opportunities".

"I can't really comment on whatever rumours might be out there," he told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit. "But like I said, we are always looking at other opportunities. We have been.

"And I think it is doable to replicate the passion [he has for Leeds].

"What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, clubs with the right history of success. Clubs with the right potential for growth and if you're a sportsperson and you love it and you treat it as a way of life, so to speak, like I do, then absolutely there's enough room in your heart.

"Just like there is to love all of your children, there's enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties."

Could Rangers become a feeder club?

The short answer to this is no. When asked if the 49ers would consider a multi-club model with Leeds as the cornerstone club, he added: "Multi-club from the standpoint of like a hierarchy of clubs that maybe some other folks do - that's not really how we look at it.

"Leeds Utd stands alone and if we were to look or pursue another club, that club would stand alone on its own.

"Are there economies of scale benefits to having leadership and ownership of multiple clubs? Absolutely with what you can share and do on the commercial side. Even sometimes what you can do on the sporting side.

"We haven't contemplated it as one club is a feeder club to another. Each club deserves all of our attention and effort."

Other Premiership clubs under US ownership

Image: Bournemouth owner Bill Foley secured a 25 per cent stake in Hibernian last year

Hibernian are owned by the Gordon Family, with the late Ron Gordon acquiring a majority shareholding in 2019. Another American, Bill Foley, joined that ownership group last year after securing a 25 per cent stake in the club.

Last July American lawyer and Cambridge United shareholder Adam Webb has completed his takeover of St Johnstone, with the move backed by both the SFA and EFL.

Dundee are owned by American businessman Tim Keyes, while city rivals Dundee United are owned by Mark Ogren.

Aberdeen are also owned by US based Scottish businessman Dave Cormack, with Atlanta acquiring a minority shareholding in the club in 2019.