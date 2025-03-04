Philippe Clement: Rangers 'hold special place in my heart' despite sacking as former manager reveals frustrations

Philippe Clement insists Rangers "will always hold a special place in my heart" despite his sacking last month.

The Belgian manager was removed from his post as Ibrox manager after 16 months, following a home loss to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

That result came just weeks after Rangers' hopes of winning domestic silverware this season were all but ended following a shock 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat at home to Championship side Queen's Park, with the Gers having already lost the League Cup final to their Old Firm rivals.

Former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss Clement admits he was "frustrated and disappointed" at how things played out during his time in Glasgow - with last season's League Cup his only trophy success.

Clement - who was replaced by Barry Ferguson until the end of this season - said on Instagram: "It has taken me a few days to fully process and accept the end of my time with this exceptional club.

"I leave with a heavy heart, frustrated and disappointed that I couldn't consistently bring the team to the level we all expected. I understand your frustrations, and I share them.

Image: Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson was put in interim charge following Clement's sacking

"We worked passionately, day and night, and while we faced challenges, I will never forget the many great moments we had together.

"Your unwavering support and the energy from the fans made those times truly special. In those moments, it felt like we were one big family.

"For that reason, Rangers will always hold a special place in my heart."

What went wrong for Clement?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The story of Philippe Clement's time at Rangers after his Ibrox sacking

When the former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss took over at Ibrox in October 2023, Rangers found themselves seven points adrift of Celtic after a poor start to the season under Michael Beale.

However, his impact was instant. Unbeaten runs lasting 16 games then 14 games - separated only by a defeat to Celtic - saw Rangers draw level at the top of the table, having played a game fewer.

Clement had also secured the League Cup trophy for the first time since 2011, got to the Scottish Cup semis and Europa League last 16.

Image: Clement won the League Cup last season at Rangers

However, things then took a turn and, in truth, Rangers never really recovered.

A 3-2 defeat at Ross County followed by a draw at Dundee days later saw momentum swing in Celtic's favour. Rangers lost only two more games last season but they were both against Brendan Rodgers' side who sealed the league title and Scottish Cup.

The summer was all about Rangers' "big rebuild" as the club looked to cut wages, reduce the average age of the squad and add key players to help challenge Celtic this season.

Working alongside now-technical director Nils Koppen, 11 players were signed and 16 departed - including high-profile stars like Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and John Lundstram.

Rangers' shortest serving permanent managers Pedro Caixinha - 230 days

Paul Le Guen – 240 days

Michael Beale – 308 days

Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 369 days

Philippe Clement – 498 days

Mark Warburton - 606 days

Clement said his task was much bigger than the "small renovation" facing Celtic - but he knew fans still expected results. However, unlike his first few months in the job, Rangers did not produce those results consistently enough.

A goalless draw in their Scottish Premiership opener away to Hearts was a sign of things to come, while defeat to Dynamo Kyiv ended their Champions League hopes.

Clement's side would go on to drop points on the road as they lost at Celtic Park, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Another defeat to Celtic in the League Cup final plus more dropped points away to St Mirren, Motherwell, Hibernian and Dundee saw 2024 end on a low.

Image: Rangers lost to Celtic in the League Cup final this season

There were some signs of promise along the way, including a first Old Firm win for Clement, a draw against Spurs and progress to the Europa League last 16.

Clement said he would not quit after that shock 1-0 defeat to Championship club Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup. However, after months of pressure, the decision was taken out of his hands as Rangers parted company with another manager.