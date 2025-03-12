Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the weekend EFL action.

Incident: Possible red card, serious foul play (Hull City)

Decision: Red card (Hull City)

Foy says: "For me, this straight red is shown based on the lack of control in this airborne challenge, which endangers the safety of the opponent on the receiving end of the tackle.

"Although on first viewing it looks as if the Hull City No 12 just mistimes his tackle and catches his opponent late, the replays suggest it is actually worse than that.

"As he goes into the challenge, the Hull No 12 is airborne and lunges with both feet. He is not in control of his body at that point. The speed and force of the challenge also endangers the opponent's safety.

"The referee correctly identifies that this challenge is serious foul play and brandishes the red card."

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Oxford United)

Decision: Goal awarded (Oxford United)

Foy says: "This is an excellent bit of officiating, as the referee and assistant referee communicate brilliantly to understand exactly what has happened.

"While it is clear to see that Oxford United's goal scorer, No 9, is in an offside position, there is no offside offence if the attacker receives the ball directly from the throw-in.

"As the throw-in does not go directly to the attacker, the referee and assistant referee work effectively to identify that, firstly Oxford United No 47 does not touch the ball, and secondly it is Norwich No 3 who plays the balls which then crucially rebounds from another defender, Norwich No 20.

"Therefore, Oxford United No 9 does not commit an offside offence, and the goal is correctly awarded."

Incident: Possible penalty (Peterborough United)

Decision: No penalty (Peterborough United)

Foy says: "It is good to see that the referee here has correctly identified no contact on Peterborough United No 17. He goes round the keeper and anticipates contact that doesn't arrive, falling to ground.

"Although it is a very good judgement from the referee to clearly identify that the goalkeeper does not make contact with his challenge, the actions of Peterborough United No 17 are simulation, therefore the referee should have awarded Wycombe a defensive free-kick and cautioned the attacker"

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Bromley)

Decision: No penalty (Bromley)

Foy says: "Although I have sympathy with the defender in this sort of incident, for me, Tranmere Rovers were fortunate that a spot kick wasn't awarded against them here.

"As Tranmere No 2 goes to clear the ball away just inside the penalty area, he is pipped to the ball by the Bromley attacker. The Tranmere man catches the attacker's foot instead of playing the ball, carelessly tripping him.

"I think that the contact is enough to warrant the player to go down, and in my eyes the correct judgement here would be for a penalty to be awarded."