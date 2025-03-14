Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce boss avoids punishment for comments he made to Sky Sports News

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho will not be punished by the Turkish Football Federation for comments he made to Sky Sports News last week.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board ruled, through a majority vote that president Atty Celal Nuri Demirtürk withdrew from, that there was "no place for the determination of penalty" for Mourinho.

In an exclusive interview, Mourinho spoke about the initial four-match suspension he received, which was reduced to two games, following the Istanbul derby.

He said the ban was reduced after the head of Turkish football's disciplinary committee was seen on social media wearing a Galatasaray shirt.

"On the day my [four-match] ban was decided it comes to public eyes that the chief of the disciplinary committee is celebrating among friends with a Galatasaray shirt on," he said.

"Only here you can understand the dimension of it."

The Turkish Football Federation have decided against punishing Mourinho for "statements aimed at damaging the reputation of Turkish football" but did state comments like his are now "personalised" by the board.

A statement read: "There are many posts on social media aimed at assassinating reputation by the chairman of the board.

"Considering the explanations we made above, it is obvious how much these posts lack the basis. Moreover, there are various teams that all members working on the board have held and supported in the past and still.

"This is also quite natural. The important thing is to be able to act objectively in the events that come your way. Our Board has been acting in complete neutrality since the first day it took office.

"It will continue like this from now on. Therefore, such statements are not personalised by our Board."

