Real Madrid 2-0 Arsenal: Ian Wright slams 'disgrace' of a pitch in Gunners' Women's Champions League defeat

Ian Wright says the pitch for Arsenal's Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat at Real Madrid on Tuesday was a "disgrace".

Heavy rain in Madrid left the pitch at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in a soggy state and it appeared to have an impact on the game as Leah Williamson slipped in the lead up to the opening goal of Real's 2-0 win.

Real Madrid midfielder Melanie Leupolz also suffered a knee issue after seemingly kicking the surface before limping off in tears with what looked like a serious injury.

Image: Melanie Leupolz of Real Madrid was injured against Arsenal and limped off in tears

It comes just days after Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor questioned the quality of Derby's Pride Park pitch for their League Cup final win over Manchester City, asking if it would have been accepted in the men's game.

Taking to Instagram Live in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, former Arsenal men's striker Ian Wright said: "This is worse than Derby's pitch the other day.

"This is a ******* disgrace the pitches these girls have to play on."

Image: The conditions impacted the quality of the game

Real Madrid did not to use the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the game against Arsenal, who will be hosting next Wednesday's second leg at the Emirates.

The men's team have not played at the newly-developed stadium, which has a retractable roof, since March 9 and do not return to action at their home venue until March 29.

Asked about the call not to use the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsenal boss Renee Slegers said: "It's not on me to criticise. That's obviously a club decision and I'm sure that UEFA is trying to create the best conditions for the tournament.

"Of course weather is not within control, but I think we've seen a couple of games lately where the pitch conditions haven't been great and I think that's the next step for women's football to take."

Arsenal were clearly hampered by the conditions and managed just one shot on target in Tuesday's game, but Slegers is not giving up hope of turning the tie around in the second leg.

Image: Linda Caicedo struck the opener for Real Madrid against Arsenal

"We spoke about it with the players before the game," Slegers said of the pitch.

"We knew the condition of the pitch. So we had a plan for it but then it's always hard, because over a season and over time you work on things, and you have an identity the way you want to do things.

"So then reality comes and these conditions come and all of a sudden you need to do things differently, so that's hard. But the players tried, so all credit to them for trying and their work rate.

"But again, I think we're all confident that we can do something against them at the Emirates at home because it's only half time.