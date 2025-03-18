Real Madrid 2-0 Arsenal: Gunners struggle to cope with weather in Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Arsenal's mistakes were punished as Real Madrid beat them 2-0 in their Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg in soggy conditions at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Heavy rain in Madrid over the past few days left the pitch cut up and in a poor state, hampering Arsenal's ability to play their passing game as they struggled to cope with the slow surface.

Linda Caicedo opened the scoring against the run of play with Real's first shot of the game 22 minutes in from a ruthless counter after the hosts pounced on a loose pass from the English side.

Arsenal pushed for an equaliser but Real doubled their first-leg advantage late on as goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger failed to keep out substitute Athenea Del Castillo's effort from the edge of the box.

Kyra Cooney-Cross was at fault for Real's opener as her pass was intercepted in the lead up, but Leah Williamson also let Signe Bruun's pass squirm through her legs when she could have cleared as she slipped on the surface.

Arsenal had their best opening just moments earlier but Stina Blackstenius was unable to beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez at an angle and the English side subsequently struggled to respond to going a goal down.

Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord made a positive impact after being introduced at half-time, replacing Beth Mead and Blackstenius, but ultimately Arsenal never really troubled Madrid's goal as they chased an equaliser.

Real's Melanie Leupolz, signed from Chelsea in the summer, left the pitch in tears after suffering a seemingly-serious knee injury in the second half when striking the floor as she kicked the ball.

Zinsberger got a glove to Del Castillo's strike but failed to steer the ball away from goal and it leaves Arsenal with a mountain to climb in next Wednesday's second leg at the Emirates.