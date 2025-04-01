Liverpool forward Ben Doak among top 10 summer transfer targets for Premier League and European clubs

Who are the most promising youngsters in Europe set to attract interest in the summer transfer window? Sky Sports statistician Will Rickson ranks his top 10 U21 targets...

10. Thierry Small

Club: Charlton

Age: 20

Nationality: England

Thierry Small, Everton's youngest-ever player on his senior debut, has found his feet at Charlton this season. Playing primarily as a right winger, Small has completed more dribbles than all but three players in League One.

Out of contract at the end of the season, he has been linked with Championship moves, but Charlton's excellent form may see them promoted.

9. Mihailo Ivanovic

Club: Millwall

Age: 20

Nationality: Serbia

Mihailo Ivanovic has drawn comparisons to Aleksandar Mitrovic, sharing the same height and nationality.

Ivanovic ranks fourth in the Championship for attacking flick-ons and is the second-youngest player to score six or more goals this season. He appears to be a potential Premier League target man of the future.

8. Nathan Lowe

Club: Stoke

Age: 19

Nationality: England

Nathan Lowe, a teenage striker with 16 league goals, has caught the attention of Premier League scouts.

Fifteen of his goals came during a successful loan spell at Walsall, helping them towards the League Two title before returning to Stoke in January.

Another goal against West Brom cemented his growing reputation, and he is now a regular in the Championship as Stoke fight relegation.

7. Lennon Miller

Club: Motherwell

Age: 18

Nationality: Scotland

Lennon Miller is one of the brightest prospects in the Scottish Premiership.

The second-youngest regular player this season, Miller has six assists and ranks in the top 10 for chances created, possession won, and fouls won. He has attracted interest from Celtic, Udinese, and four Bundesliga clubs.

6. Santiago Castro

Club: Bologna

Age: 20

Nationality: Argentina

Santiago Castro has been the breakout star for Bologna this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in Serie A as his club aims for a second successive surprise Champions League qualification.

He also made seven appearances in the Champions League group stage and scored the goal that took Bologna to the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

As the youngest player with 12 or more goal involvements in Serie A this season, Castro may be the next Bologna name on the Premier League radar following moves for Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee last summer.

5. Ben Doak

Club: Middlesbrough, on loan from Liverpool

Age: 19

Nationality: Scotland

A thigh injury in January prematurely ended Ben Doak's season, but not before he made a significant impact for Middlesbrough in the Championship. Prior to 2024/25, Doak had only played 66 minutes in his league career.

Seven assists and an EFL Young Player of the Month award later, he had established himself as Boro's standout player. Doak will surely attract suitors beyond the Riverside should he become available for loan again in the summer.

4. Chris Rigg

Club: Sunderland

Age: 17

Nationality: England

Chris Rigg, born in 2007, is the youngest player on this list and will still be 17 by the end of the season, even if Sunderland reach the Championship play-off final on May 24.

Rigg has started 30 out of 39 games in Sunderland's promotion push. In comparison, eight other players aged 17 or under have started a Premier League or EFL game this season, totalling 32 starts between them.

Rigg also holds four of the top five spots among the youngest goalscorers in the EFL this season. Everton and West Ham are reportedly considering a summer move for the highly-talented midfielder.

3. Mateus Fernandes

Club: Southampton

Age: 20

Nationality: Portugal

Mateus Fernandes has stood out despite Southampton's struggles in his first Premier League season and first year outside Portugal.

The midfielder is one of the best all-rounders in the league, capable of shooting, tackling, and running with the ball. With one goal and two assists, there is room for improvement in Fernandes' final product, but he is likely to attract attention if Southampton is relegated.

2. Nico Paz

Club: Como

Age: 20

Nationality: Argentina

Nico Paz has been outstanding in his first regular season of top-flight football, playing for newly promoted Como under Cesc Fabregas.

Paz ranks top for successful dribbles and shot-creating actions in Serie A, with six goals and five assists. His next destination is speculated to be Inter or Roma, but Real Madrid hold a buy-back clause.

1. Dean Huijsen

Club: Bournemouth

Age: 19

Nationality: Spain

Dean Huijsen has become one of Europe's hottest defensive prospects since joining Bournemouth. The newly-capped Spain international has been linked with major clubs, primarily Real Madrid, despite only becoming a Premier League regular in November.

Huijsen ranks second for Premier League clearances and third for interceptions, showcasing his proficiency as a defender. At 19, he looks set for a long career at the highest level.