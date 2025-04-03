Arsenal transfer news: Gunners interested in Nico Williams and tracking Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have an interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer.

The Spain international is one of a number of forwards the Gunners are looking into signing and they have tracked him for some time. Sky Sports News reported Arsenal's interested in Williams last summer.

The 22-year-old is primarily a left winger and shone at the Euros for Spain in 2024, scoring in the final victory over England. Williams was highly coveted across Europe last year, especially by Barcelona, but ultimately remained at Bilbao.

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta are preparing to strengthen the squad and Williams is well known to Berta after his long stint in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

Arteta recently said it would be a "big" summer in the transfer market for Arsenal and he was "excited" at the prospect of spending on new players.

Arsenal are looking at wingers, with Raheem Sterling's loan from Chelsea set to end. They also want to strengthen in central midfield, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of contract, and at centre-forward - an area in which they lack options.

Among the centre-forwards they have been tracking are Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal bid for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in January but it is understood that interest has since cooled.

The move was believed to very much be based on the situation at the time, with Jhon Duran's move to Saudi Arabia then still up in the air.

Arsenal are understood to now be looking for a younger centre-forward than the 29-year-old Watkins and are assessing a number of options on the market.

Sky Sports News reported in January they were working on a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and they remain confident of getting that over the line.

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, so what's on the former Atletico Madrid chief's agenda at the Emirates Stadium?

Berta's most pressing task will be to strengthen Arsenal's attack. Their injuries this season have exposed a lack of depth in their forward line. The need for more firepower is clear.

It's not just about getting players through the door at Arsenal, with key figures like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli all entering the final two years of their contracts this summer.

There are players that need to be moved on too. Criticism has been labelled at Arsenal in the past for not generating enough through player sales so Berta can look to have a big impact in this area.

