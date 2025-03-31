Arsenal transfer news: 'We are excited' - Mikel Arteta drops 'big' summer transfer hint

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expecting a big summer of spending to help the club take “the next step” and end their wait for silverware.

Arteta was speaking a day after the Gunners announced their successor to sporting director Edu, with Andrea Berta, formerly of Atletico Madrid, taking the reins.

Arsenal, whose last trophy was the 2020 FA Cup, have been criticised for not signing a striker in recent windows, and their failure to act has been exposed in the second half of this season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both sidelined.

Without a recognised striker, the north London outfit have fallen 12 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League. It leaves them on course to finish runners-up for the third consecutive season.

Speaking ahead of his side's match against Fulham at the Emirates on Tuesday, Arteta said: "It's going to be a big one (summer) and we are very excited about it.

"When you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad and the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.

"Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary.

"But it's a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team."

Although Arsenal's title ambitions are all but over this term, they remain alive in the Champions League with a mouth-watering two-legged quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

Arteta will have Bukayo Saka available for selection for the opening leg at the Emirates next week, with the England international set to also be in the Spaniard's squad for the Cottagers' visit.

Saka, 23, has been absent for more than three months following surgery on a hamstring tear sustained in the Gunners' 5-1 victory at Crystal Palace on December 21.

However, Arteta is not worried about hurling Saka back into the spotlight with one behind-closed-doors friendly, and six consecutive training sessions already under the star winger's belt.

"Sometimes these things happen and they happen to the best players and it doesn't mean it has to happen again," Arteta said.

"He needs to be fully aware that obviously everything is increasing: the level, the speed, the time you have to execute is shorter.

"You want to do things slower? Forget about it, you won't be efficient. So, you probably have to be faster, sharper, at the maximum speed and you have to train and prepare for that.

"Will I be nervous? No, because he has done everything many times already. He needs exposure in games but all the boxes he has to tick are there.

"There is no a single player in that squad that has produced the numbers of Bukayo in the last three seasons. He has been really good in the process and we have got a lot of reassurance that he can do very well now."

Image: Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick with (L) new Sporting Director Andrea Berta

In charge of Arsenal's summer plans alongside Arteta will be Andrea Berta, who has been appointed as the Gunners' new sporting director.

The 53-year-old felt the chance to work at the north London club and in the Premier League was too good an opportunity to turn down.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club," Berta said.

"I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.

"I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters."

Arsenal held a thorough process and interviewed a number of candidates but Berta was the outstanding choice.

Image: The Arsenal players whose contracts are expiring in the next two years

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, so what's on the former Atletico Madrid chief's agenda at the Emirates Stadium?

