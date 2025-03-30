Andrea Berta: What's on new Arsenal sporting director's to-do list at the Emirates?

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, so what's on the former Atletico Madrid chief's agenda at the Emirates Stadium?

Sign a forward [at least one!]

Berta's most pressing task will be to strengthen Arsenal's attack. Their injuries this season have exposed a lack of depth in their forward line. The need for more firepower is clear.

Kai Havertz was on track for the highest-scoring season of his career before his knee injury but Arsenal have become too dependent on him. Having sold Eddie Nketiah without replacing him last summer, and having lost Gabriel Jesus to a knee injury too, they are light on numbers as well as killer quality.

Can Berta help Arsenal broker a deal for one of their top targets? Alexander Isak reportedly figures highly on the club's shortlist and there has also been interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners can't afford to draw another blank this summer.

Get Zubimendi deal over the line

Image: Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer

Arsenal had been closing in on a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Sky Sports News understands - only for recent reports to claim Real Madrid were now looking to also sign the Spain international.

Zubimendi, 25, is under contract at La Real until the summer of 2027, but has a £51m release clause. Arsenal will be hoping their new sporting director, who worked in the same role in the Spanish capital for 12 years while at Atletico Madrid, will be able to use his experience and connections to get this transfer finalised this summer.

Tie stars to new contracts

It's not just about getting players through the door at Arsenal with key figures like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli all entering the final two years of their contracts this summer.

The north London club will also want to tie down youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri after their stunning breakthrough seasons at the Emirates, while they will have to decide what to do with midfielders Thomas Partey and Jorginho as their contracts expire in the summer.

Securing the futures of key players will be of high importance for Berta and Arsenal so that Mikel Arteta can continue to build on the foundations built over the last few seasons.

Raise funds through sales

There are players that need to be moved on too.

Image: Kieran Tierney is expected to re-join Celtic this summer

Criticism has been labelled at Arsenal in the past for not generating enough through player sales so Berta can look to have a big impact in this area.

Kieran Tierney looks poised to join Celtic, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior haven't had the first-team opportunities they would have liked this season and could be two of the names surplus to requirements.

Facilitate a trophy charge

At the crux at the task facing Berta is the need to equip Arteta with the tools to end Arsenal's wait for major silverware. Arsenal's recruitment has been too heavily skewed towards defensive signings in recent years. There is a need to rebalance the squad.

To do so, he must develop a strong relationship with Arteta. The pair must be aligned, as Arteta was with Berta's predecessor, Edu, as they prepare to attack their trophy targets next season.

Highly-rated Berta under pressure to live up to billing at Arsenal

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market. He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

"The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals - and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit - will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

Image: Antoine Griezmann has been a huge success since Berta first brought the France forward to Madrid more than a decade ago

"The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out No 9 and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta's team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

"Edu, Berta's predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

"Those missing pieces won't be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected.

"A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.

"There will also be internal contracts to juggle, with star players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes having just two years on their current terms by this summer, and youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season.

"A source who has worked with Berta believes he will prove to be a shrewd appointment for Arsenal. If he can replicate his title-winning project at Atletico with the Gunners, his acquisition could be one of their best signings of all."

Berta's bargain buys at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann - signed from Real Sociedad for £24.8m in 2014. Sold to Barcelona in 2019 for £103m. Bought back in 2021 for £16.5m.

Rodri - signed from Villarreal for £16.5m in 2018 and then sold to Manchester City in 2019 for £62.5m.

Luis Suarez - signed from Barcelona in 2020 for £5.5m.

Jan Oblak - signed from Benfica in 2014 for £13m.

Marcos Llorente - signed from Real Madrid in 2019 for £35m.

Kieran Trippier - signed from Tottenham in 2019 for £20m.

Jose Gimenez - signed from Danubio for €995,000

Stefan Savic - signed from Fiorentina for €12m

And he also splashed out on...

Joao Felix - signed from Benfica for £113m in 2019.

Julian Alvarez - signed from Man City for £82m in 2024.

Thomas Lemar - signed from Monaco for £63.2m in 2018.

Diego Costa - signed from Chelsea for £57m in 2017.