Thomas Muller: Bayern Munich midfielder to leave Bundesliga club after 25 years at the end of the season

Thomas Muller will leave Bayern Munich after 25 years at the Bundesliga giants when his contract expires this summer.

The 35-year-old midfielder joined Bayern's ranks in 2000, before making his senior debut in 2008 where he would begin a career that would see him last 17 years at the club, making 743 appearances and scoring 247 goals.

Muller also won 33 honours at Bayern including 12 Bundesliga titles, the most of any single player in the German top-flight and two Champions Leagues.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Muller's deal at his boyhood club was due to expire this summer after penning a one-year extension in December 2023.

Muller has largely played a bit-part role for Bayern since signing his new deal but despite suggesting he would have liked to stay, the club say the two parties came to a "mutual solution" that will see him end his quarter-of-a-century spell in Bavaria.

Image: Muller is a two-time treble winner, achieving the feat in 2013 and 2020

In a letter to Bayern fans on social media, Muller said: "Even after all these years, regardless of the minutes I play, I still really enjoy being on the pitch with the lads and fighting for titles together for our team. I could have easily imagined taking on this role next year as well.

"However, the club consciously decided not to negotiate a new contract with me for next season. Even if this wasn't in line with my personal wishes, it's important that the club follows its convictions. I respect this step, which the board and supervisory board certainly didn't take lightly."

Image: Muller holds the record for the most Bundesliga titles won by a player, with a total of 12 titles, all won with Bayern Munich

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a club statement: "The most important thing is that we've found a mutual solution. Thomas Müller is one of the greatest player personalities this club has produced, and therefore it was important to us to find a fair and amicable agreement.

"Now we want to work together to ensure that this incredible career is crowned with hopefully three more trophies. There are few players that fans still rave about decades after their career. Thomas Müller will be one of them."

Image: Muller won 33 honours across 25 years at Bayern

Muller also thanked fans for their help on an "incredible journey" rallying for their support to reclaim the Bundesliga title at the end of this season.

Bayern are nine points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league with head coach Vincent Kompany edging the club closer to a 34th domestic title.