Arsenal: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Arsenal open the season on Sunday August 17 at Man Utd, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm; Gunners then host newly-promoted Leeds on Saturday August 23; Mikel Arteta side's brutal start continues on August 30 as they travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:33, UK
Arsenal have been handed a nightmare start to their 2025/26 Premier League season with trips to Old Trafford and Anfield to face Manchester United, live on Sky Sports, and Liverpool in their opening three games of the campaign.
The Gunners open the season on Sunday August 17 at Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports, before hosting newly-promoted Leeds on Saturday August 23.
Mikel Arteta's side's brutal start continues on August 30 as they travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool.
It does not get any easier for Arsenal in September. They host Manchester City on September 20 before a trip to Newcastle on September 27.
Along with Manchester United, Arsenal's opening set of games is the hardest of any club based on last season's finishing positions of their first six opponents.
The first north London derby is on November 22, with Thomas Frank's Tottenham visiting the Emirates. The return fixture with Spurs is on February 21.
Over Christmas, Arsenal host Brighton on December 27 and Aston Villa are the visitors to the Emirates on December 30. Liverpool are the visitors to north London on January 7, while the trip to Man City is on April 18.
They end the season at Crystal Palace on May 24 after visiting West Ham on May 9. Their final home game of the campaign is against Burnley on May 17.
Arsenal will discover their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.
Arsenal's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
17: Man Utd (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
23: Leeds (h) - 3pm
30: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
September
13: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
20: Man City (h) - 3pm
27: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
October
4: West Ham (h) - 3pm
18: Fulham (a) - 3pm
25: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
November
1: Burnley (a) - 3pm
8: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
22: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
29: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
December
3: Brentford (h) - 8pm
6: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
13: Wolves (h) - 3pm
20: Everton (a) - 3pm
27: Brighton (h) - 3pm
30: Aston Villa (h) - 8pm
January
3: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
7: Liverpool (h) - 8pm
17: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
24: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
31: Leeds (a) - 3pm
February
7: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
11: Brentford (a) - 8pm
21: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
28: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
March
4: Brighton (a) - 8pm
14: Everton (h) - 3pm
21: Wolves (a) - 3pm
April
11: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
18: Man City (a) - 3pm
25: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
May
2: Fulham (h) - 3pm
9: West Ham (a) - 3pm
17: Burnley (h) - 3pm
24: Crystal Palace (a) - 4pm
