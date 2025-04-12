Premier League predictions, odds and best bets: Arsenal and Liverpool to lose, a win for Leicester?

Our betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League weekend and is predicting a big shock at Anfield.

Wolves vs Tottenham, Sunday 2pm

Tottenham have lost 12 of their last 19 away games in the Premier League and this fixture is the sandwich between the make-or-break Europa League quarter-final. Maybe with the pressure off and the sunshine beaming down Spurs will return to playing some free-flowing Angeball, but it's hard to ignore the price on Wolves here at 6/5 with Sky Bet. Vitor Pereira has reworked this team into one that is very difficult to beat, taking 10 points from 12 available without Matheus Cunha - that's impressive, albeit against weak opposition.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Chelsea vs Ipswich, Sunday 2pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Liam Delap will be available for £30m when Ipswich are relegated from the Premier League. No wonder clubs are queueing around the corner for his services. Chelsea are one of those clubs and this looks a fantastic opportunity for Delap to showcase his skills in front of the Chelsea hierarchy, something he's already done this season when playing like a human wrecking ball in Ipswich's only home win of the season against the Blues.

They couldn't cope with his physicality or direct running that night and similar destruction could be on the way. He scored and won three fouls in the reverse fixture - a repeat can be backed at 9/1 through the BuildABet function with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Liverpool vs West Ham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Liverpool need only 11 points from their remaining seven games to guarantee the Premier League title but they might just stagger over the line.

I like the West Ham away win price here at 9/1 with Sky Bet.

Graham Potter has a very impressive record away from home against the elite teams in the Premier League. In his last 10 games managing away from home against a team that finished in the top three that season, he has avoided defeat on six occasions. But what really impressed me when looking at those matches is the overall aggregate score in those 10 games: his teams only lost 8-12 on aggregate.

And the expected goals aggregate was very close too over that time at 0.85-1.3. That's so impressive when you factor in the difficulty in matches Potter's teams were undertaking.

Potter has taken West Ham to Arsenal and won this season, drawn at Villa and only lost narrowly to Chelsea already. He can work his magic again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: West Ham +2 handicap (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

The Newcastle hangover has yet to materialise. That's an impressive piece of work from Eddie Howe.

However, this looks a fiddly one for the Toon and they look short to me at 4/6 with Sky Bet. I don't actually mind this spot for Man Utd if they play in the same way as they did against Man City - by engaging a low block and playing in transition.

Newcastle United

Manchester United Sunday 13th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

This team is built to play to play that way, as shown under previous managers. Even Pep Guardiola said last week that Ruben Amorim should concentrate on making United a transition team as that's what they're good at. It's usually wise to listen to him.

This low-block approach has been seen six times under Amorim in games where United are big outsiders - against Arsenal three times, twice vs Man City and at Liverpool - and United were defensively sound, losing only one of those matches.

I think they can frustrate Newcastle playing this way. Away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Bournemouth vs Fulham, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

This should be a competitive, high-stakes game. So, with the intensity up, there should be fouls galore - something that is always assured when Bournemouth are involved. No team have committed more fouls this season than Andoni Iraola's men and they've made at least 13 fouls in 17 of their last 18 matches. That shows you how reliable they are this market.

There is great value on offer with Tyler Adams' fouls committed odds.

Since coming back from injury at the end of November he has made 44 fouls in 16 starts, that's 2.6 fouls per game. The two or more line is a bet that's landed in 11 of his last 16 starts and in all six of his last appearances. It is 10/11 with Sky Bet to go in again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Tyler Adams +2 fouls (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt on Bilal El Khannous to score for Leicester vs Brighton (7/1 with Sky Bet) ❌

1pt on Iliman Ndiaye to score for Everton vs Nottingham Forest (4/1 with Sky Bet) ❌

1pt on Yoane Wissa to score & Brentford to win (17/2 with Sky Bet) ❌

0.5pts on El Khannous, Ndiaye & Wissa to score (160/1 with Sky Bet) ❌

1pt double on West Ham +2 handicap & Tyler Adams to make +2 fouls (5/2 with Sky Bet)