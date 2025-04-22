Ruud van Nistelrooy: Leicester manager future in doubt with Lee Carsley, Danny Rohl and Russell Martin on shortlist

Ruud van Nistelrooy will meet with Leicester’s bosses this week for discussions over his future, but it’s thought he will remain in charge of the team until the end of the Premier League season.

Beyond that, there are doubts whether either side wants the relationship to continue in the Championship next season.

Leicester are already drawing up a shortlist of possible replacements, which includes Lee Carsley, Danny Rohl and Russell Martin, Sky Sports News has been told.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool

If Van Nistelrooy were to be sacked before the end of June, it's thought the pay-off would cause Leicester significant problems in meeting their PSR obligations for the current financial year, which also includes the requital payments made to Steve Cooper and his three coaches who were sacked in November.

Similarly, it's understood Van Nistelrooy, who signed a deal which runs until the summer of 2027, is reluctant to walk away from the remaining two years of his contract without compensation.

Leicester were relegated straight back down to the EFL as a result of their 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday. They've lost 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, and captain Jamie Vardy called it a "total embarrassment".

The stats that shame Van Nistelrooy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz looks at the stats surrounding Ruud van Nistlerooy's reign at Leicester City - and asks if sticking with Steve Cooper would have been the better option.

Van Nistelrooy has claimed just eight points from the 20 Premier League matches he has presided over as Leicester boss since taking charge at the start of December.

Sixteen of those ended in defeat, with Leicester failing to score in all but two of those. The Foxes have won twice under the Dutchman in the league.

Van Nistelrooy won his first game at home to West Ham on December 3 and then beat Tottenham in north London more than a month later on January 26.

Since then, Leicester have lost all but one of their 10 games, the 2-2 draw at Brighton their only point in that spell.

Leicester have also become the first team in English top-flight history to lose nine home games in a row without scoring.

Jamie Vardy issued an apology to Leicester fans for their "total embarrassment" of a season after their relegation was confirmed following Sunday's 1-0 loss against Liverpool.

Sunday's defeat saw Leicester become the first team in top-flight history to go nine consecutive home league games without scoring.

Vardy gave a scathing assessment of the campaign, describing Leicester's season as "nothing but miserable".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite relegation being confirmed from the Premier League, Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy reiterated his intent to stay at the club and outlined his plans for next season

"At this point, I don't even know what to say," Vardy wrote on social media.

"No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses.

"Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed. There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

"Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes, and this season has been nothing but miserable, and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too.

"To the fans: I'm sorry. Sorry we haven't performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a ****show."