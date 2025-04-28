Sky Sports study debunks myth of women's sports fans being 'niche' and finds gender is not sole driver of interest

A new and exclusive study by Sky Sports has found that women’s sports fans are not niche.

A study by the Gemba Group included over 2,500 sports fans with representation across all age groups, sporting passion, and a mix of those who pay and don't pay for sports subscriptions. It found that 80 per cent of UK sports fans are interested in at least one men's and one women's sport.

This figure rises to 85 per cent among the under-35 category, revealing that women's sports fans are not a minority audience.

While many women's sports are attracting distinct groups of fans, both new and long-standing, the largest and most valuable audience today is people who follow both men's and women's sports.

"I like watching football, regardless of the teams. [Women’s football] is the same game, the ideas and thought process behind the scoring and defending are the same," said a 56-year-old male who participated in the study.

Fandom is driven by a love of the sport itself rather than gender, and fans enjoy watching content that celebrates the skills and achievements of all athletes alike.

For over three decades, Sky Sports has been committed to driving the growth and visibility of women's sport, most recently announcing a historic five-year partnership to show nearly 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively.

The study also found fans of both men's and women's sports tend to have higher average incomes and spend more time and money on sports each month compared to those who only follow men's sports.

Fans of both men's and women's sports spend five hours more on sports content per month and are 10 per cent more likely to be a paid subscriber for sports content in comparison to those who only watch men's sports.

This broad appeal makes women's sport commercially valuable as it continues to build new audiences alongside long-standing fans.

However, more men's sports fans, regardless of gender, are committed to the sports they engage with compared to women's sports fans.

The research found 59 per cent of women's sports fans were committed to at least one women's sport, but this figure rose to 93 per cent among fans of men's sports.

"I enjoy watching football a lot, but I'd say I probably support the men's more. I do support the women's, but I think I definitely get more excited about the men's," said a 35-year-old female.

This commitment gap reveals there is room to deepen women's sports fandom by creating more compelling experiences and through storytelling, and that visibility is key to unlocking future growth.

Women's sport fans value technicality and relatability

The study also revealed that the majority of women's sports fans value the technical skill, relatability, and inclusivity that set the sports apart, showing their fandom goes beyond gender.

Football fans said part of the appeal of the women's game was that the players felt more authentic and accessible.

"It's a lot friendlier and more family-oriented... you get to see some of the England players who have done well in international tournaments quite close up, which you'd never get to do for men's football," said a 49-year-old male.

"I watch women's football more than I watch men's because I find it entertaining, relatable to myself, and a breath of fresh air," added a 36-year-old female.

For golf, fans said the women's game was more technical to watch compared to the men's.

"I understand a lot about golf. Women's golf is technically a lot better than men's golf. You learn a lot more about watching women's swings than the men's swings," said a 56-year-old male.

Watching live games is the biggest passion driver for women's sports fans, alongside engaging with content that showcases players' skills and stories.

However, women's sports fans find content that includes players' personalities and stories is much harder to find compared to men's sports, despite there being a high interest in it.

Only half of women's sports fans said they were able to find content on female players' stories easily, compared to two-thirds of fans of men's sports.

"If I'm watching a player, I like to invest in them and know their story… then I feel like I can really support them," said a 35-year-old female.

This research highlights the broad appeal of women's sport and shows that fans value a wide range of content, whether that's live viewing or player storytelling.

By fostering stronger connections and commitment, the industry can build an even more devoted audience of sports fans, ensuring long-term growth and success, but greater accessibility and visibility are key.

Some of the women's sport coming up on Sky Sports

Football

Women's Super League: September - May

Golf

US Women's Open: May 29 - June 1

Women's Open: July 30 - August 3

Cricket

England vs India T20: June 28 - July 12

England vs India ODI: July 16-22

England vs West Indies T20: May 21-26

England vs West Indies ODl: May 30 - June 7

The Hundred: August 5-31

ODI Cricket World Cup: September 29 - October 26

F1

F1 Academy end of season: November 20-22

Netball

Netball Super League Grand Final: July 6

Tennis

US Open: August 24 - September 7

WTA Finals: November 1-8

Rugby League

Women's Super League: May 16 - September 14

A note on methodology

Gemba, a leading independent authority that provides specialised services across fan-based insights, strategy, marketing, and communications, conducted a mixed-methodology study of sports fans in the UK, during July 2024.