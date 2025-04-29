Baller League transfer window: Troy Deeney, Joleon Lescott, Paul Pogba? Which players are on the move?

The Baller League transfer window opened on April 29, meaning that, after six nights of drama, there are more twists and turns this week...

As part of a unique three-day window, each manager will have the opportunity to recruit additional talent for their side in a bid to earn a place in the top four ahead of the final on May 11. But of course, it wouldn't be the Baller League if it were that simple.

How does the Baller League transfer window work?

Managers from each team can make up to two transfers for their side. One of those will be a straight swap, meaning that a manager can swap one of their players for a player at another club should they come to an agreement.

For their second transfer, managers must pick one of two options. The first could see a guest player wildcard become a permanent member of their team.

Each gameweek, managers are given two wildcard picks where they can choose absolutely anyone to come and play in their team. However, this means that, with only 12-player squads allowed, they must replace an original squad member on the night.

By making a guest wildcard permanent, managers can have the guest player in their team and still bring in two wildcards. However, to do so, they'll have to take out one of their own players.

The second option is to dip back into the original draft. On draft night on March 10, managers decided from a pool of players, meaning some ultimately didn't make it into a team.

This option allows managers to pick one of these players. Ahead of this week, managers have had some of those players training with their squads as 'trialists'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at our pick of the best of the action from MD6 of the Baller League, including Micah Richards' wild dance celebrations, KSI's commentary and more

Which players could be on the move?

Night five was one that set ripples in motion that could drastically shape the 72-hour transfer window. An Arsenal Invincibles-led N5 FC picked up their first win of the campaign but remain bottom of the table.

Bryan Ly scored all four for his side as N5 beat Santan FC 4-3 to take his return for the campaign up to 15, making him the Baller League's top goalscorer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports' William Bitibiri, Bryan Ly says 'we'll see' where he ends up after the Baller League transfer window following a great start at N5 FC

He'll certainly be one to watch as teams higher up the table will be sniffing around, but the managerial trio of Jens Lehmann, Freddie Ljungberg and Robert Pires will be keen to keep hold of him.

Trebol FC sit fifth and will be full of confidence after handing Yanited their first defeat in a 4-2 win for Luis Figo's side. However, they have the Baller League's highest-rated player of the campaign so far in Amin Belaid, who will also be of interest.

Yanited's PK Humble and Tyler Winters, Santan FC's Dominic Vose and Wembley Rangers' Marvin Sordell represent other names that managers will hope to bring in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tempers flare as Troy Deeney's Wembley Rangers debut ends in a red card following his rash challenge against FC RTW on MD5 in the Baller League

As for wildcard options, Wembley Rangers might hope to make Troy Deeney a permanent fixture in their side after his blockbuster debut on night five as they look to pull further away from the bottom two.

Joleon Lescott appeared once again for Deportrio on night six after making his debut on night two - he may be one that Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker add to their squad.

Dave's Santan FC might have eyes on consolidating his side's fourth spot by calling on Nile Ranger.

Image: The Baller League standings after matchday six

Which wildcards could we get next?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player KSI teases Baller League fans by revealing he has been in talks with Paul Pogba over a transfer!

On commentary during night six, KSI gave us the bombshell that 2018 World Cup winner and current free agent Paul Pogba has been "in talks" to make an appearance at the Baller League as a wildcard.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports' William Bitibiri during MD6 of the Baller League, Fulham's Alex Iwobi says there's potential he might be able to participate in the competition at some point in the future

Also, with the English top-flight domestic league season coming to an end on the May 25, there's the added potential of some Premier League involvement.

Alex Iwobi revealed he's been asked by a number of managers to play at the Baller League, but he says a team managed by the Fulham squad is a lot more likely in the near future.