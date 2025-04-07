Baller League UK fixtures, schedule, teams, managers and rules plus how to watch or stream on Sky Sports
Every match from the inaugural UK Baller League season will be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday nights; John Terry, Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly are among the team managers; 12 teams include football legends, social media stars and cultural icons
Monday 7 April 2025 23:46, UK
The Baller League UK is under way on Sky Sports! Find out all you need to know on how it works, which famous faces are taking part and how to watch every game.
What is the Baller League?
The Baller League began in Germany, created by entrepreneur Felix Starck and aided by Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. It is a six-a-side indoor football competition, with the first UK season taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London.
The influencer-led league - headlined by KSI for the UK version - sees former Premier League players, futsal players and celebrities face one another in 12 teams to win the Baller League.
The action began on Monday March 24 and will take place weekly until the final on June 11, all in front of Sky Sports cameras. Matchday 3 is live on the Sky Sports Football channel from 5.15pm on April 7.
Baller League - the basics
- 12 teams, 6 vs 6 players
- 12-man squads and rolling subs
- 30-minute matches
- No corners!
- 11 matchdays in season
- Final four play-off
Baller League rules - how does it work?
Each team has 12 players to choose from - selected in a Ballers League draft - with halves that are 15 minutes long.
There are no corners - if the ball goes behind off the opposition three times, a penalty is awarded to the attacking team, '90s MLS-style! - and in the final three minutes of each half, different rules are added.
Those 'gamechangers' include a 3 vs 3 format, long-range goals scored from behind the offside line counting as double and goalkeepers unable to use their hands.
Baller League 2025 fixtures and results
Matchday 3
Game 1: 26ers 3-3 F.C. RTW
Game 2: Trebol FC 5-5 Wembley Rangers AFC
Game 3: Yanited 6-4 Santan FC
Game 4: M7 FC 3-4 Deportrio
Game 5: SDS FC 4-6 MVPs United
Game 6: VZN FC 7-6 N5 FC
Matchday 2
Game 1: MVPs United 3-2 M7 FC
Game 2: Wembley Rangers AFC 2-4 VZN FC
Game 3: N5 FC 3-6 Deportrio
Game 4: 26ers 5-7 Yanited
Game 5: Santan FC 4-3 SDS FC
Game 6: F.C. RTW 1-5 Trebol FC
Matchday 1
Game 1: Yanited 7-2 N5 FC
Game 2: F.C RTW 4-5 MVPs United
Game 3: SDS FC 5-2 26ers
Game 4: Trebol FC 4-6 Santan FC
Game 5: M7 FC 3-2 Wembley Rangers AFC
Game 6: Deportrio 6-3 VZN FC
Baller League table and standings
Baller League free highlights and video
Baller League UK dates and full match schedule
Matchday 4: April 14
Matchday 5: April 21
Matchday 6: April 28
Matchday 7: May 5
Matchday 8: May 12
Matchday 9: May 19
Matchday 10: May 26
Matchday 11: June 6
Final Four Day: June 11
Baller League UK 2025 teams and managers
- 26ers - managed by John Terry
- Deportrio - managed by Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker
- FC Rules the World - managed by Clint 419
- M7 FC - managed by Miniminter
- MVPs United - managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama
- N5 FC - managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg
- Santan FC - managed by Dave
- SDS FC - managed by Sharky
- Trebol FC - managed by Luis Figo
- VZN FC - managed by Tobi Brown
- Wembley Rangers - managed by Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly
- Yanited - managed by Angry Ginge
Baller League squads and players
26ers: J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud, Sak Hassan, Kojo Apenteng, Marcel Lewis, Jordon Ibe, Matt Chizzum, Emmanuel Rowe, Justin Dass, Spike Stegel, Vladislav Platinov, Jack Crook.
Deportrio: Bakary Sako, Adam Dawson, Francis Gerald Mapolo, Zach Fagan, Marvin Sordell, Charlie Kuehn, Tommy Scott, Raphael Gas, Alex Dyer, Ruben Singale, Tristan Goodridge, Leo Serri.
FC Rules the World: Michael Ndiweni, Josh Harrop, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Kevin Gonzalez, Oliver Bosworth, Karim Kamhouri, Erghis Pepy, Onuchi Oki, Yusuf Shentu, Alamiji Oluma, Sandro Kamara, Festus Chalet.
M7 FC: Jesse Waller-Lassen, Femi Akinwande, Stefan Ilic, Jean Belehouan, Toby Bull, Sam Fitzgerald, Arjun Young, Ramez Gonzalo, Arin Zaha, Lewis Garcia, Henry Wise, Zion Nditi.
MVPs United: Lorenzo Spinelli, Ashton Peltier, Jake Chambers Shaw, Ross Derham, Josh Misoki, James Canton, Alfie Matthew, Declan McCarthy, Jay Beckford, Joe Edwards, Dwayne Suel, Esteban Salgado.
N5 FC: Owen Locke, Adrian Mariappa, Brian Ly, Charlie Wakefield, Dayo Adekayo, Chris Arba, Imran Kahani, Michael Class, James Alabi, Troy Molunda, Freddie Berrati, Callum Charlton.
Santan FC: Michael Hill, Richard Kesey, Dominic Voss, Erick Kenco, Ranell McKenzie Lowes, Jamell Abou-Bakare, Rico Okinari, David Upu, Abdullah Gervardi, Jack Wilson, David Solidemi, Luka Valentine.
SDS FC: Bruno Andrade, Bayley Brown, Ody Alfa, Cole Da Silva, David Marques Castanho, Calvin Dickson, Big John, Camillo Astreppo, Finley Chadwick, Michael Felibe, Hussein Mahdi, Tyler Edmundson.
Trebol FC: Montel McKenzie, Vani Da Silva, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Modi, Ethan Oke, Reggie, Emi, Ryan Gorwell, Jordan Brown, Shani Omed, Aaron Steven, Nathan Bowen.
VZN FC: Henri Lansbury, Kurtice Herbert, Jerome Sinclair, Remy Mitchell, Montel McKenzie, Florian Kastrati, Michael Olive-Wigan, Barrell Mensah, Ethan McClear, Diego Dombaboni, Jami Kheresi, Luka Barusic.
Wembley Rangers: Domingos Pires, Check Fayum, Ben Long, Stuart Cook, Oliver Cannon, Juan Pablo, Ruben Junior, Luke Gambin, Kaylen Kofi, Braden Shaw, Joseph Diomande, Nabid Eshari.
Yanited: Kadell Daniel, Michael Hector, Mohammed Mahyoub, Remy Clerima, Percy Kiangebeni, Medy Elito, Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Henry O'Shea, Daniel Thompson, Daniel Woods, Pharrel Mensah
How can I watch 2025 Baller League on Sky Sports and NOW?
Sky and Baller League have announced a one-year broadcast partnership which will see Sky Sports and NOW become the TV home of the new indoor six-a-side competition in the UK, in an exciting new era of football.
Every match from the inaugural UK season will be shown live on Sky Sports linear channels on Monday nights from the Copper Box Arena in London, hosted by Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo.
The competition began on March 24, with the top four teams taking part in the semi-finals and final to determine the season's winner.