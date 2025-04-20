 Skip to content
Update

Baller League UK fixtures, schedule, teams, managers and rules plus how to watch or stream on Sky Sports

Every match from the inaugural UK Baller League season will be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday nights; John Terry, Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly are among the team managers; 12 teams include football legends, social media stars and cultural icons

Sunday 20 April 2025 20:39, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports is the home of the inaugural and much-anticipated Baller League season - here's all you need to know about the tournament...

The Baller League UK is under way on Sky Sports! Find out all you need to know on how it works, which famous faces are taking part and how to watch every game.

What is the Baller League?

The Baller League began in Germany, created by entrepreneur Felix Starck and aided by Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. It is a six-a-side indoor football competition, with the first UK season taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The influencer-led league - headlined by KSI for the UK version - sees former Premier League players, futsal players and celebrities face one another in 12 teams to win the Baller League.

The action began on Monday March 24 and will take place weekly until the final on June 11, all in front of Sky Sports cameras. Matchday 5 is live on the Sky Sports Mix channel from 5.15pm on April 21.

Baller League - the basics

  • 12 teams, 6 vs 6 players
  • 12-man squads and rolling subs
  • 30-minute matches
  • No corners!
  • 11 matchdays in season
  • Final four play-off

Baller League rules - how does it work?

Each team has 12 players to choose from - selected in a Ballers League draft - with halves that are 15 minutes long.

There are no corners - if the ball goes behind off the opposition three times, a penalty is awarded to the attacking team, '90s MLS-style! - and in the final three minutes of each half, different rules are added.

Those 'gamechangers' include a 3 vs 3 format, long-range goals scored from behind the offside line counting as double and goalkeepers unable to use their hands.

Also See:

Baller League 2025 fixtures and results

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Take a look at the best moments from Baller League night four

Matchday 5

Game 1: Wembley Rangers vs F.C. RTW
Game 2: Santan FC vs M& FC
Game 3: N5 FC vs 26ers
Game 4: Deportrio vs Yanited
Game 5: VZN FC vs MVPs United
Game 6: Trebol FC vs SDS FC

Matchday 4

Game 1: Wembley Rangers AFC 4-3 N5 FC
Game 2: Trebol FC 4-5 M7 FC
Game 3: VZN FC 4-2 SDS
Game 4: Deportrio 4-0 MVPs
Game 5: Yanited 7-3 F.C. RTW
Game 6: Santan FC 5-4 26ers

Matchday 3

Game 1: 26ers 3-3 F.C. RTW
Game 2: Trebol FC 5-5 Wembley Rangers AFC
Game 3: Yanited 6-4 Santan FC
Game 4: M7 FC 3-4 Deportrio
Game 5: SDS FC 4-6 MVPs United
Game 6: VZN FC 7-6 N5 FC

Matchday 2

Game 1: MVPs United 3-2 M7 FC
Game 2: Wembley Rangers AFC 2-4 VZN FC
Game 3: N5 FC 3-6 Deportrio
Game 4: 26ers 5-7 Yanited
Game 5: Santan FC 4-3 SDS FC
Game 6: F.C. RTW 1-5 Trebol FC

Matchday 1

Game 1: Yanited 7-2 N5 FC
Game 2: F.C RTW 4-5 MVPs United
Game 3: SDS FC 5-2 26ers
Game 4: Trebol FC 4-6 Santan FC
Game 5: M7 FC 3-2 Wembley Rangers AFC
Game 6: Deportrio 6-3 VZN FC

Baller League table and standings

Baller League standings after matchday 4
Image: Baller League standings after matchday 4

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports' William Bitibiri and Sam Obaseki reflect on night four of the Baller League

Baller League free highlights and video

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Baller League match between Wembley Rangers and N5 FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Baller League match between Trebol FC and M7 FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Baller League match between VZN FC and SDS FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Baller League match between Deportrio and MVPs United

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Baller League as Yanited take on F.C RTW

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Baller League as Santan FC take on the 26ers

Baller League UK dates and full match schedule

Matchday 5: April 21
Matchday 6: April 28
Matchday 7: May 5
Matchday 8: May 12
Matchday 9: May 19
Matchday 10: May 26
Matchday 11: June 6
Final Four Day: June 11

Baller League UK 2025 teams and managers

Chloe Kelly celebrates after pulling a goal back
Image: Chloe Kelly has been named as one of the managers in the Baller League
  • 26ers - managed by John Terry
  • Deportrio - managed by Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker
  • FC Rules the World - managed by Clint 419
  • M7 FC - managed by Miniminter
  • MVPs United - managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama
  • N5 FC - managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg
  • Santan FC - managed by Dave
  • SDS FC - managed by Sharky
  • Trebol FC - managed by Luis Figo
  • VZN FC - managed by Tobi Brown
  • Wembley Rangers - managed by Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly
  • Yanited - managed by Angry Ginge

Baller League squads and players

    Bakary Sako is one of the former players selected for the Baller League
    Image: Bakary Sako is one of the former players selected for the Baller League

    26ers: J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud, Sak Hassan, Kojo Apenteng, Marcel Lewis, Jordon Ibe, Matt Chizzum, Emmanuel Rowe, Justin Dass, Spike Stegel, Vladislav Platinov, Jack Crook.

    Deportrio: Bakary Sako, Adam Dawson, Francis Gerald Mapolo, Zach Fagan, Marvin Sordell, Charlie Kuehn, Tommy Scott, Raphael Gas, Alex Dyer, Ruben Singale, Tristan Goodridge, Leo Serri.

    FC Rules the World: Michael Ndiweni, Josh Harrop, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Kevin Gonzalez, Oliver Bosworth, Karim Kamhouri, Erghis Pepy, Onuchi Oki, Yusuf Shentu, Alamiji Oluma, Sandro Kamara, Festus Chalet.

    M7 FC: Jesse Waller-Lassen, Femi Akinwande, Stefan Ilic, Jean Belehouan, Toby Bull, Sam Fitzgerald, Arjun Young, Ramez Gonzalo, Arin Zaha, Lewis Garcia, Henry Wise, Zion Nditi.

    MVPs United: Lorenzo Spinelli, Ashton Peltier, Jake Chambers Shaw, Ross Derham, Josh Misoki, James Canton, Alfie Matthew, Declan McCarthy, Jay Beckford, Joe Edwards, Dwayne Suel, Esteban Salgado.

    N5 FC: Owen Locke, Adrian Mariappa, Brian Ly, Charlie Wakefield, Dayo Adekayo, Chris Arba, Imran Kahani, Michael Class, James Alabi, Troy Molunda, Freddie Berrati, Callum Charlton.

    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

    Santan FC: Michael Hill, Richard Kesey, Dominic Voss, Erick Kenco, Ranell McKenzie Lowes, Jamell Abou-Bakare, Rico Okinari, David Upu, Abdullah Gervardi, Jack Wilson, David Solidemi, Luka Valentine.

    SDS FC: Bruno Andrade, Bayley Brown, Ody Alfa, Cole Da Silva, David Marques Castanho, Calvin Dickson, Big John, Camillo Astreppo, Finley Chadwick, Michael Felibe, Hussein Mahdi, Tyler Edmundson.

    Trebol FC: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Vani Da Silva, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Modi, Ethan Oke, Reggie, Emi, Ryan Gorwell, Jordan Brown, Shani Omed, Aaron Steven, Nathan Bowen.

    VZN FC: Henri Lansbury, Kurtice Herbert, Jerome Sinclair, Remy Mitchell, Montel McKenzie, Florian Kastrati, Michael Olive-Wigan, Barrell Mensah, Ethan McClear, Diego Dombaboni, Jami Kheresi, Luka Barusic.

    Wembley Rangers: Domingos Pires, Check Fayum, Ben Long, Stuart Cook, Oliver Cannon, Juan Pablo, Ruben Junior, Luke Gambin, Kaylen Kofi, Braden Shaw, Joseph Diomande, Nabid Eshari.

    Yanited: Kadell Daniel, Michael Hector, Mohammed Mahyoub, Remy Clerima, Percy Kiangebeni, Medy Elito, Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Henry O'Shea, Daniel Thompson, Daniel Woods, Pharrel Mensah

    How can I watch 2025 Baller League on Sky Sports and NOW?

    Sky and Baller League have announced a one-year broadcast partnership which will see Sky Sports and NOW become the TV home of the new indoor six-a-side competition in the UK, in an exciting new era of football.

    Every match from the inaugural UK season will be shown live on Sky Sports linear channels on Monday nights from the Copper Box Arena in London, hosted by Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo.

    The competition began on March 24, with the top four teams taking part in the semi-finals and final to determine the season's winner.

    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW