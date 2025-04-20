Baller League UK fixtures, schedule, teams, managers and rules plus how to watch or stream on Sky Sports

The Baller League UK is under way on Sky Sports! Find out all you need to know on how it works, which famous faces are taking part and how to watch every game.

What is the Baller League?

The Baller League began in Germany, created by entrepreneur Felix Starck and aided by Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski. It is a six-a-side indoor football competition, with the first UK season taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The influencer-led league - headlined by KSI for the UK version - sees former Premier League players, futsal players and celebrities face one another in 12 teams to win the Baller League.

The action began on Monday March 24 and will take place weekly until the final on June 11, all in front of Sky Sports cameras. Matchday 5 is live on the Sky Sports Mix channel from 5.15pm on April 21.

Baller League - the basics 12 teams, 6 vs 6 players

12-man squads and rolling subs

30-minute matches

No corners!

11 matchdays in season

Final four play-off

Baller League rules - how does it work?

Each team has 12 players to choose from - selected in a Ballers League draft - with halves that are 15 minutes long.

There are no corners - if the ball goes behind off the opposition three times, a penalty is awarded to the attacking team, '90s MLS-style! - and in the final three minutes of each half, different rules are added.

Those 'gamechangers' include a 3 vs 3 format, long-range goals scored from behind the offside line counting as double and goalkeepers unable to use their hands.

Baller League 2025 fixtures and results

Matchday 5

Game 1: Wembley Rangers vs F.C. RTW

Game 2: Santan FC vs M& FC

Game 3: N5 FC vs 26ers

Game 4: Deportrio vs Yanited

Game 5: VZN FC vs MVPs United

Game 6: Trebol FC vs SDS FC

Matchday 4

Game 1: Wembley Rangers AFC 4-3 N5 FC

Game 2: Trebol FC 4-5 M7 FC

Game 3: VZN FC 4-2 SDS

Game 4: Deportrio 4-0 MVPs

Game 5: Yanited 7-3 F.C. RTW

Game 6: Santan FC 5-4 26ers

Matchday 3

Game 1: 26ers 3-3 F.C. RTW

Game 2: Trebol FC 5-5 Wembley Rangers AFC

Game 3: Yanited 6-4 Santan FC

Game 4: M7 FC 3-4 Deportrio

Game 5: SDS FC 4-6 MVPs United

Game 6: VZN FC 7-6 N5 FC

Matchday 2

Game 1: MVPs United 3-2 M7 FC

Game 2: Wembley Rangers AFC 2-4 VZN FC

Game 3: N5 FC 3-6 Deportrio

Game 4: 26ers 5-7 Yanited

Game 5: Santan FC 4-3 SDS FC

Game 6: F.C. RTW 1-5 Trebol FC

Matchday 1

Game 1: Yanited 7-2 N5 FC

Game 2: F.C RTW 4-5 MVPs United

Game 3: SDS FC 5-2 26ers

Game 4: Trebol FC 4-6 Santan FC

Game 5: M7 FC 3-2 Wembley Rangers AFC

Game 6: Deportrio 6-3 VZN FC

Baller League table and standings

Image: Baller League standings after matchday 4

Baller League free highlights and video

Baller League UK dates and full match schedule

Matchday 5: April 21

Matchday 6: April 28

Matchday 7: May 5

Matchday 8: May 12

Matchday 9: May 19

Matchday 10: May 26

Matchday 11: June 6

Final Four Day: June 11

Baller League UK 2025 teams and managers

Image: Chloe Kelly has been named as one of the managers in the Baller League

26ers - managed by John Terry

- managed by John Terry Deportrio - managed by Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker

- managed by Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker FC Rules the World - managed by Clint 419

- managed by Clint 419 M7 FC - managed by Miniminter

- managed by Miniminter MVPs United - managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama

- managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama N5 FC - managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg

- managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg Santan FC - managed by Dave

- managed by Dave SDS FC - managed by Sharky

- managed by Sharky Trebol FC - managed by Luis Figo

- managed by Luis Figo VZN FC - managed by Tobi Brown

- managed by Tobi Brown Wembley Rangers - managed by Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly

- managed by Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly Yanited - managed by Angry Ginge

Baller League squads and players

Image: Bakary Sako is one of the former players selected for the Baller League

26ers: J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud, Sak Hassan, Kojo Apenteng, Marcel Lewis, Jordon Ibe, Matt Chizzum, Emmanuel Rowe, Justin Dass, Spike Stegel, Vladislav Platinov, Jack Crook.

Deportrio: Bakary Sako, Adam Dawson, Francis Gerald Mapolo, Zach Fagan, Marvin Sordell, Charlie Kuehn, Tommy Scott, Raphael Gas, Alex Dyer, Ruben Singale, Tristan Goodridge, Leo Serri.

FC Rules the World: Michael Ndiweni, Josh Harrop, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Kevin Gonzalez, Oliver Bosworth, Karim Kamhouri, Erghis Pepy, Onuchi Oki, Yusuf Shentu, Alamiji Oluma, Sandro Kamara, Festus Chalet.

M7 FC: Jesse Waller-Lassen, Femi Akinwande, Stefan Ilic, Jean Belehouan, Toby Bull, Sam Fitzgerald, Arjun Young, Ramez Gonzalo, Arin Zaha, Lewis Garcia, Henry Wise, Zion Nditi.

MVPs United: Lorenzo Spinelli, Ashton Peltier, Jake Chambers Shaw, Ross Derham, Josh Misoki, James Canton, Alfie Matthew, Declan McCarthy, Jay Beckford, Joe Edwards, Dwayne Suel, Esteban Salgado.

N5 FC: Owen Locke, Adrian Mariappa, Brian Ly, Charlie Wakefield, Dayo Adekayo, Chris Arba, Imran Kahani, Michael Class, James Alabi, Troy Molunda, Freddie Berrati, Callum Charlton.

Santan FC: Michael Hill, Richard Kesey, Dominic Voss, Erick Kenco, Ranell McKenzie Lowes, Jamell Abou-Bakare, Rico Okinari, David Upu, Abdullah Gervardi, Jack Wilson, David Solidemi, Luka Valentine.

SDS FC: Bruno Andrade, Bayley Brown, Ody Alfa, Cole Da Silva, David Marques Castanho, Calvin Dickson, Big John, Camillo Astreppo, Finley Chadwick, Michael Felibe, Hussein Mahdi, Tyler Edmundson.

Trebol FC: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Vani Da Silva, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Modi, Ethan Oke, Reggie, Emi, Ryan Gorwell, Jordan Brown, Shani Omed, Aaron Steven, Nathan Bowen.

VZN FC: Henri Lansbury, Kurtice Herbert, Jerome Sinclair, Remy Mitchell, Montel McKenzie, Florian Kastrati, Michael Olive-Wigan, Barrell Mensah, Ethan McClear, Diego Dombaboni, Jami Kheresi, Luka Barusic.

Wembley Rangers: Domingos Pires, Check Fayum, Ben Long, Stuart Cook, Oliver Cannon, Juan Pablo, Ruben Junior, Luke Gambin, Kaylen Kofi, Braden Shaw, Joseph Diomande, Nabid Eshari.

Yanited: Kadell Daniel, Michael Hector, Mohammed Mahyoub, Remy Clerima, Percy Kiangebeni, Medy Elito, Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Henry O'Shea, Daniel Thompson, Daniel Woods, Pharrel Mensah

Sky and Baller League have announced a one-year broadcast partnership which will see Sky Sports and NOW become the TV home of the new indoor six-a-side competition in the UK, in an exciting new era of football.

Every match from the inaugural UK season will be shown live on Sky Sports linear channels on Monday nights from the Copper Box Arena in London, hosted by Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo.

The competition began on March 24, with the top four teams taking part in the semi-finals and final to determine the season's winner.