Aston Villa: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Aston Villa begin their 2025/26 Premier League season against Newcastle at Villa Park on August 16 before travelling to Brentford on August 23; Villa host Wolves at home on November 29; Unai Emery's side face Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Christmas period
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:33, UK
Aston Villa will begin the 2025/26 campaign against Newcastle United at home in the early kick-off.
Unai Emery's side will then travel to London to face Brentford away from home on August 23, before returning to home soil to host Crystal Palace one week later.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be unavailable for the opening fixture following his red card at Old Trafford on the last day of the 2024/25 season.
Local rivals Wolves visit Villa Park on November 29, with the reverse fixture at the Molineux on February 28.
Villa kick-start the Christmas period with a fixture at home against Manchester United on December 20, before facing Chelsea and Arsenal away from home in their next two fixtures on December 27 and 30, respectively.
They will face Mikel Arteta's side twice in the month, with the first meeting on December 6 at Villa Park.
While the festive period appears challenging, the end of the season is even more so. Villa will end the campaign against Liverpool on May 17 before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face off against Man City one week later in their final fixture.
Villa secured a place in the Europa League after finishing sixth in the 2024/25 campaign and will discover their league phase opponents when the draw is made on August 29.
The first European fixtures will be played on either September 24 or 25.
Aston Villa's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Newcastle (h) - 12.30pm
23: Brentford (a) - 3pm
30: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
September
13: Everton (a) - 3pm
20: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
27: Fulham (h) - 3pm
October
4: Burnley (h) - 3pm
18: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
25: Man City (h) - 3pm
November
1: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
8: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
22: Leeds (a) - 3pm
29: Wolves (h) - 3pm
December
3: Brighton (a) - 8pm
6: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
13: West Ham (a) - 3pm
20: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
30: Arsenal (a) - 8pm
January
3: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
7: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm
17: Everton (h) - 3pm
24: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
31: Brentford (h) - 3pm
February
7: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
11: Brighton (h) - 8pm
21: Leeds (h) - 3pm
28: Wolves (a) - 3pm
March
4: Chelsea (h) - 8pm
14: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
21: West Ham (h) - 3pm
April
11: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
18: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
25: Fulham (a) - 3pm
May
2: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
9: Burnley (a) - 3pm
17: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
24: Man City (a) - 4pm
