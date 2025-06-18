Aston Villa: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Aston Villa will begin the 2025/26 campaign against Newcastle United at home in the early kick-off.

Unai Emery's side will then travel to London to face Brentford away from home on August 23, before returning to home soil to host Crystal Palace one week later.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be unavailable for the opening fixture following his red card at Old Trafford on the last day of the 2024/25 season.

Local rivals Wolves visit Villa Park on November 29, with the reverse fixture at the Molineux on February 28.

Villa kick-start the Christmas period with a fixture at home against Manchester United on December 20, before facing Chelsea and Arsenal away from home in their next two fixtures on December 27 and 30, respectively.

They will face Mikel Arteta's side twice in the month, with the first meeting on December 6 at Villa Park.

While the festive period appears challenging, the end of the season is even more so. Villa will end the campaign against Liverpool on May 17 before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face off against Man City one week later in their final fixture.

Villa secured a place in the Europa League after finishing sixth in the 2024/25 campaign and will discover their league phase opponents when the draw is made on August 29.

The first European fixtures will be played on either September 24 or 25.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Newcastle (h) - 12.30pm

23: Brentford (a) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

Aston Villa's brutal Christmas schedule... December 3: Brighton (a) - 8pm

December 6: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

December 13: West Ham (a) - 3pm

December 20: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

December 27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

December 30: Arsenal (a) - 8pm

September

13: Everton (a) - 3pm

20: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

27: Fulham (h) - 3pm

October

4: Burnley (h) - 3pm

18: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

25: Man City (h) - 3pm

November

1: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

8: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

22: Leeds (a) - 3pm

29: Wolves (h) - 3pm

December

3: Brighton (a) - 8pm

6: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

13: West Ham (a) - 3pm

20: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

30: Arsenal (a) - 8pm

January

3: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

7: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm

17: Everton (h) - 3pm

24: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

31: Brentford (h) - 3pm

February

7: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

11: Brighton (h) - 8pm

21: Leeds (h) - 3pm

28: Wolves (a) - 3pm

March

4: Chelsea (h) - 8pm

14: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

21: West Ham (h) - 3pm

April

11: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

18: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

25: Fulham (a) - 3pm

May

2: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

9: Burnley (a) - 3pm

17: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

24: Man City (a) - 4pm

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.