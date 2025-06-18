Brentford: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Nottingham Forest are first up for Brentford as they begin their fifth straight Premier League season; west London derbies are against Chelsea on September 13 and January 17, and Fulham on September 20 and April 18; Bees close 2025 against Thomas Frank's Tottenham
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Brentford will start their fifth successive Premier League season with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 16.
It will be the first time since the start of the 2018/19 season the Bees will start a season with a manager other than Thomas Frank in charge.
They then welcome Aston Villa to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first home game of the season on August 23, before closing the month with a trip to the north east to face newly-promoted Sunderland for the first time since February 2018.
They face back-to-back west London derbies at the start of September, with the visit of Chelsea on September 13 and a trip to Fulham a week later on September 20.
The reverse fixture against the Blues will take place at Stamford Bridge on January 17, with Fulham travelling to the Gtech on April 18.
Of the Bees' six league games in December, two will be against Tottenham - managed by former head coach Frank. The first is away on December 6, with the return on December 30.
Brentford will close their season with a trip to Anfield to take on reigning champions Liverpool.
Brentford's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
23: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
30: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
September
13: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
20: Fulham (a) - 3pm
27: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
October
4: Man City (h) - 3pm
18: West Ham (a) - 3pm
25: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
November
1: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
8: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
22: Brighton (a) - 3pm
29: Burnley (h) - 3pm
December
3: Arsenal (a) - 8pm
6: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
13: Leeds (h) - 3pm
20: Wolves (a) - 3pm
27: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
30: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 8pm
January
3: Everton (a) - 3pm
7: Sunderland (h) - 8pm
17: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
24: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
31: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
February
7: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
11: Arsenal (h) - 8pm
21: Brighton (h) - 3pm
28: Burnley (a) - 3pm
March
4: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm
14: Wolves (h) - 3pm
21: Leeds (a) - 3pm
April
11: Everton (h) - 3pm
18: Fulham (h) - 3pm
25: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
May
2: West Ham (h) - 3pm
9: Man City (a) - 3pm
17: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
24: Liverpool (a) - 4pm
