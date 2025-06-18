Brentford: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Brentford will start their fifth successive Premier League season with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 16.

It will be the first time since the start of the 2018/19 season the Bees will start a season with a manager other than Thomas Frank in charge.

They then welcome Aston Villa to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first home game of the season on August 23, before closing the month with a trip to the north east to face newly-promoted Sunderland for the first time since February 2018.

They face back-to-back west London derbies at the start of September, with the visit of Chelsea on September 13 and a trip to Fulham a week later on September 20.

The reverse fixture against the Blues will take place at Stamford Bridge on January 17, with Fulham travelling to the Gtech on April 18.

Of the Bees' six league games in December, two will be against Tottenham - managed by former head coach Frank. The first is away on December 6, with the return on December 30.

Brentford will close their season with a trip to Anfield to take on reigning champions Liverpool.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

23: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

30: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

September

13: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

20: Fulham (a) - 3pm

27: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

October

4: Man City (h) - 3pm

18: West Ham (a) - 3pm

25: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

November

1: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

8: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

22: Brighton (a) - 3pm

29: Burnley (h) - 3pm

December

3: Arsenal (a) - 8pm

6: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

13: Leeds (h) - 3pm

20: Wolves (a) - 3pm

27: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

30: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 8pm

January

3: Everton (a) - 3pm

7: Sunderland (h) - 8pm

17: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

24: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

31: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

February

7: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

11: Arsenal (h) - 8pm

21: Brighton (h) - 3pm

28: Burnley (a) - 3pm

March

4: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm

14: Wolves (h) - 3pm

21: Leeds (a) - 3pm

April

11: Everton (h) - 3pm

18: Fulham (h) - 3pm

25: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

May

2: West Ham (h) - 3pm

9: Man City (a) - 3pm

17: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

24: Liverpool (a) - 4pm

