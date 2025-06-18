Chelsea: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Crystal Palace up first as Chelsea look to build on last season's fourth-place finish; west London derbies are against Fulham on August 30 and January 7, and Brentford on September 13 and January 17; Blues face both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham across final seven fixtures
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:25, UK
Chelsea will start their 2025/26 Premier League season by hosting Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday August 17, live on Sky Sports.
Having been sent off during the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on May 11, Nicolas Jackson will miss out on the opener, as he serves the last of a three-match suspension, which could mean a start up front for summer signing Liam Delap.
Enzo Maresca's side - reigning Conference League champions - will discover their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.
The Blues do not travel outside of London until September 20, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.
They face two west London derbies in their opening four, with the visit of Fulham on August 30 and a trip to Brentford on September 13. The reverse fixture against the Whites is on January 7, with the visit of the Bees to Stamford Bridge 10 days later on January 17.
On paper, Chelsea have a tough end to the season to contend with. Across the last seven games, they face both Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Tottenham.
They close the campaign with a trip to Sunderland.
Chelsea's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
17: Crystal Palace (h) - 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: West Ham (a) - 3pm
30: Fulham (h) - 3pm
September
13: Brentford (h) - 3pm
20: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
27: Brighton (h) - 3pm
October
4: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
18: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
25: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
November
1: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
8: Wolves (h) - 3pm
22: Burnley (a) - 3pm
29: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
December
3: Leeds (a) - 8pm
6: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
13: Everton (h) - 3pm
20: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
27: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
30: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm
January
3: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
7: Fulham (a) - 8pm
17: Brentford (h) - 3pm
24: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
31: West Ham (h) - 3pm
February
7: Wolves (a) - 3pm
11: Leeds (h) - 8pm
21: Burnley (h) - 3pm
28: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
March
4: Aston Villa (a) - 8pm
14: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
21: Everton (a) - 3pm
April
11: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
25: Brighton (a) - 3pm
May
2: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
9: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
17: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
24: Sunderland (a) - 4pm
