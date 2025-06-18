Chelsea: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Chelsea will start their 2025/26 Premier League season by hosting Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday August 17, live on Sky Sports.

Having been sent off during the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on May 11, Nicolas Jackson will miss out on the opener, as he serves the last of a three-match suspension, which could mean a start up front for summer signing Liam Delap.

Enzo Maresca's side - reigning Conference League champions - will discover their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.

The Blues do not travel outside of London until September 20, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They face two west London derbies in their opening four, with the visit of Fulham on August 30 and a trip to Brentford on September 13. The reverse fixture against the Whites is on January 7, with the visit of the Bees to Stamford Bridge 10 days later on January 17.

On paper, Chelsea have a tough end to the season to contend with. Across the last seven games, they face both Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Tottenham.

They close the campaign with a trip to Sunderland.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Crystal Palace (h) - 2pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: West Ham (a) - 3pm

30: Fulham (h) - 3pm

September

13: Brentford (h) - 3pm

20: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

27: Brighton (h) - 3pm

October

4: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

18: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

25: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

November

1: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

8: Wolves (h) - 3pm

22: Burnley (a) - 3pm

29: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

December

3: Leeds (a) - 8pm

6: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

13: Everton (h) - 3pm

20: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

27: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

30: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm

January

3: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

7: Fulham (a) - 8pm

17: Brentford (h) - 3pm

24: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

31: West Ham (h) - 3pm

February

7: Wolves (a) - 3pm

11: Leeds (h) - 8pm

21: Burnley (h) - 3pm

28: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

March

4: Aston Villa (a) - 8pm

14: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

21: Everton (a) - 3pm

April

11: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

18: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

25: Brighton (a) - 3pm

May

2: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

9: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

17: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

24: Sunderland (a) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.