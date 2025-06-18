Everton: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Everton will start the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Leeds on the first Monday Night Football of the campaign, with a Merseyside derby following shortly after.

The Toffees will visit Elland Road on August 18 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports, with their first league match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium five days later when Brighton visit.

They will have two more games before facing reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in September. The home game will be played on April 18.

Everton will face Chelsea and Arsenal in back-to-back fixtures across the busy festive period. They also play Nottingham Forest twice in December, with an away trip to Burnley on December 27.

David Moyes' side will host Manchester City in their penultimate home game of the season, before travelling to Tottenham on the Premier League's final day on May 24.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

18: Leeds (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

23: Brighton (h) - 3pm

30: Wolves (a) - 3pm

September

13: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

20: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

27: West Ham (h) - 3pm

October

4: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

18: Man City (a) - 3pm

25: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

November

1: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

8: Fulham (h) - 3pm

22: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

29: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

December

3: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm

6: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

13: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

20: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

27: Burnley (a) - 3pm

30: Nottingham Forest (a) - 8pm

January

3: Brentford (h) - 3pm

7: Wolves (h) - 8pm

17: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

24: Leeds (h) - 3pm

31: Brighton (a) - 3pm

February

7: Fulham (a) - 3pm

11: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm

21: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

28: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

March

4: Burnley (h) - 8pm

14: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

21: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

April

11: Brentford (a) - 3pm

18: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

25: West Ham (a) - 3pm

May

2: Man City (h) - 3pm

9: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

17: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

24: Tottenham (a) - 4pm

