Everton: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Everton begin 2025/26 Premier League season away to Leeds, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm; Merseyside derbies against Liverpool will be on September 20 and April 18; Toffees will face Burnley on December 27 and end with a trip to Tottenham
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Everton will start the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Leeds on the first Monday Night Football of the campaign, with a Merseyside derby following shortly after.
The Toffees will visit Elland Road on August 18 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports, with their first league match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium five days later when Brighton visit.
They will have two more games before facing reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in September. The home game will be played on April 18.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
- Stream the Premier League with NOW | Get Sky Sports
- Everton news and transfers
Everton will face Chelsea and Arsenal in back-to-back fixtures across the busy festive period. They also play Nottingham Forest twice in December, with an away trip to Burnley on December 27.
David Moyes' side will host Manchester City in their penultimate home game of the season, before travelling to Tottenham on the Premier League's final day on May 24.
Everton's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
18: Leeds (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
23: Brighton (h) - 3pm
30: Wolves (a) - 3pm
September
13: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
20: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
27: West Ham (h) - 3pm
October
4: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
18: Man City (a) - 3pm
25: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
November
1: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
8: Fulham (h) - 3pm
22: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
29: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
December
3: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm
6: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
13: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
20: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
27: Burnley (a) - 3pm
30: Nottingham Forest (a) - 8pm
January
3: Brentford (h) - 3pm
7: Wolves (h) - 8pm
17: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
24: Leeds (h) - 3pm
31: Brighton (a) - 3pm
February
7: Fulham (a) - 3pm
11: Bournemouth (h) - 8pm
21: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
28: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
March
4: Burnley (h) - 8pm
14: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
21: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
April
11: Brentford (a) - 3pm
18: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
25: West Ham (a) - 3pm
May
2: Man City (h) - 3pm
9: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
17: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
24: Tottenham (a) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.