Man City: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Man City start the 2025/26 Premier League campaign away to Wolves, live on Sky Sports, and also face Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd and Arsenal in their first five games; Pep Guardiola's side finished third last season
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:30, UK
Manchester City will start their Premier League season away to Wolves, live on Sky Sports on Saturday August 16.
Their opening home game of the campaign will be against Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur on August 23, with Manchester United the next team to visit the Etihad Stadium on September 13.
A tricky start also pits them against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on August 30 and last season's runners-up Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on September 20 within their first five games.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
- Stream the Premier League with NOW | Get Sky Sports
- Man City news & transfers🔵
Their first meeting with champions Liverpool is at the Etihad Stadium on November 8 and the second Manchester derby of the season takes place at Old Trafford on January 17.
Pep Guardiola's side will round off the campaign at home to Unai Emery's Aston Villa on May 24. They will learn their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.
Man City's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Wolves (a) - 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
30: Brighton (a) - 3pm
September
13: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
20: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
27: Burnley (h) - 2pm
October
4: Brentford (a) - 3pm
18: Everton (h) - 3pm
25: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
November
1: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
8: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
22: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
29: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
December
3: Fulham (a) - 8pm
6: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
13: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
20: West Ham United (h) - 3pm
27: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
30: Sunderland (a) - 8pm
January
3: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
7: Brighton (h) - 8pm
17: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
24: Wolves (h) - 3pm
31: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!
February
7: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
11: Fulham (h) - 8pm
21: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
28: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
March
4: Nottingham Forest (h) - 8pm
14: West Ham United (a) - 3pm
21: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
April
11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
25: Burnley (a) - 3pm
May
2: Everton (a) - 3pm
9: Brentford (h) - 3pm
17: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
24: Aston Villa (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.