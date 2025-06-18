Nottingham Forest: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Nottingham Forest will begin their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at home to Brentford on Saturday August 16.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side then face a trip to Crystal Palace before closing out the opening month of the season by hosting West Ham.

If that feels like a relatively kind start, the final month is anything but, with trips to Chelsea and Man Utd either side of a home meeting with Newcastle, before a final-day fixture against Bournemouth on May 24.

Nottingham Forest will discover their UEFA Conference League play-off opponent when the draw is made on August 4.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Brentford (h) - 3pm

23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

30: West Ham (h) - 3pm

September

13: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

20: Burnley (a) - 3pm

27: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

October

4: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

18: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

25: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

November

1: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

8: Leeds (h) - 3pm

22: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

29: Brighton (h) - 3pm

December

3: Wolves (a) - 8pm

6: Everton (a) - 3pm

13: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

20: Fulham (a) - 3pm

27: Man City (h) - 3pm

30: Everton (h) - 3pm

January

3: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

7: West Ham (a) - 8pm

17: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

24: Brentford (a) - 3pm

31: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

February

7: Leeds (a) - 3pm

11: Wolves (h) - 8pm

21: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

28: Brighton (a) - 3pm

March

4: Man City (a) - 8pm

14: Fulham (h) - 3pm

21: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

April

11: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

18: Burnley (h) - 3pm

25: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

May

2: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

9: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

17: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

24: Bournemouth (h) - 4pm

