West Ham: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Graham Potter's first full season as Head Coach of West Ham begins with a trip to newly-promoted Sunderland in a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

The first home game of the season is a derby against Potter's previous club Chelsea a week later.

In fact West Ham's first four visitors to the London Stadium are all from the capital, with Crystal Palace, Spurs and Brentford their next three home matches. The first opponents from outside London will be Newcastle United on November 1.

The Hammers have another London derby for their home Christmas fixture, entertaining Fulham on December 27 before playing Potter's other former Premier League club Brighton, also at home, on December 30.

They finish the season at the London Stadium on May 24 with Leeds United their opponents, a fixture they won 3-1 when the teams last played each other in 2023, also West Ham's last home match of that season.

West Ham will be hoping to improve on a terrible and unwanted opening weekend record. The Hammers have lost their opening Premier League game of the season more than any other side (16), while also conceding the most goals on matchday one (50).

West Ham's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

Also See: Find out more about Sky Sports

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

23: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

30: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

September

13: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

20: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

27: Everton (a) - 3pm

October

04: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

18: Brentford (h) - 3pm

25: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

November

01: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

08: Burnley (h) - 3pm

22: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

29: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

December

03: Manchester United (a) - 8pm

06: Brighton (a) - 3pm

13: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

20: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

27: Fulham (h) - 3pm

30: Brighton (h) - 8pm

January

03: Wolves (a) - 3pm

07: Nottingham Forest (h) - 8pm

17: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

24: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

31: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

February

07: Burnley (a) - 3pm

11: Manchester United (h) - 8pm

21: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

28: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

March

04 Fulham (a) - 8pm

14: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

21: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

April

11: Wolves (h) - 3pm

18: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

25: Everton (h) - 3pm

May

02: Brentford (a) - 3pm

09: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

17: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

24 Leeds United (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.