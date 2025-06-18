West Ham: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
West Ham's Premier League season kicks off away at Sunderland and finishes at the London Stadium against Leeds United.
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:24, UK
Graham Potter's first full season as Head Coach of West Ham begins with a trip to newly-promoted Sunderland in a Saturday 3pm kick-off.
The first home game of the season is a derby against Potter's previous club Chelsea a week later.
In fact West Ham's first four visitors to the London Stadium are all from the capital, with Crystal Palace, Spurs and Brentford their next three home matches. The first opponents from outside London will be Newcastle United on November 1.
The Hammers have another London derby for their home Christmas fixture, entertaining Fulham on December 27 before playing Potter's other former Premier League club Brighton, also at home, on December 30.
They finish the season at the London Stadium on May 24 with Leeds United their opponents, a fixture they won 3-1 when the teams last played each other in 2023, also West Ham's last home match of that season.
West Ham will be hoping to improve on a terrible and unwanted opening weekend record. The Hammers have lost their opening Premier League game of the season more than any other side (16), while also conceding the most goals on matchday one (50).
West Ham's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
23: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
30: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
September
13: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
20: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
27: Everton (a) - 3pm
October
04: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
18: Brentford (h) - 3pm
25: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
November
01: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
08: Burnley (h) - 3pm
22: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
29: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
December
03: Manchester United (a) - 8pm
06: Brighton (a) - 3pm
13: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
20: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
27: Fulham (h) - 3pm
30: Brighton (h) - 8pm
January
03: Wolves (a) - 3pm
07: Nottingham Forest (h) - 8pm
17: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
24: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
31: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
February
07: Burnley (a) - 3pm
11: Manchester United (h) - 8pm
21: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
28: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
March
04 Fulham (a) - 8pm
14: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
21: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
April
11: Wolves (h) - 3pm
18: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
25: Everton (h) - 3pm
May
02: Brentford (a) - 3pm
09: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
17: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
24 Leeds United (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.