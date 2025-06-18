Wolves: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Wolves take on Man City on Saturday Night Football on August 16; kick-off 5.30pm; first away game at Bournemouth on August 23; Vitor Pereira's side face Matheus Cunha's Manchester United twice in December, before finishing at Burnley on the final day
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Wolves will start the 2025/26 Premier League season live on Sky Sports when they host Manchester City on Saturday Night Football.
The evening kick-off could see Rayan Ait Nouri make his Premier League debut for Pep Guardiola's side, but Manchester United's Matheus Cunha will have to wait until December for his Molineux reunion with his former club.
The first away game of the campaign comes on the south coast at Bournemouth.
Vitor Pereira's side go to Aston Villa in November and face a challenging festive period, travelling to take on champions Liverpool at Anfield, followed swiftly by the trip to Old Trafford in late December.
Wolves will be hoping to avoid the relegation danger that they flirted with for long periods of last season, but if they are in the mix again then May brings games against Sunderland, Brighton and Fulham, before going to Burnley on the final day.
Wolves' 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Man City (h) - 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
30: Everton (h) - 3pm
September
13: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
20: Leeds (h) - 3pm
27: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
October
4: Brighton (h) - 3pm
18: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
25: Burnley (h) - 3pm
November
1: Fulham (a) - 3pm
8: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
22: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
29: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
December
3: Nottingham Forest (h) - 8pm
6: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
13: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
20: Brentford (h) - 3pm
27: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
30: Manchester United (a) - 8pm
January
3: West Ham (h) - 3pm
7: Everton (a) - 8pm
17: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
24: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
31: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
February
7: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
11: Nottingham Forest (a) - 8pm
21: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
28: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
March
4: Liverpool (h) - 8pm
14: Brentford (a) - 3pm
21: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
April
11: West Ham (a) - 3pm
18: Leeds (a) - 3pm
25: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
May
2: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
9: Brighton (a) - 3pm
17: Fulham (h) - 3pm
24: Burnley (a) - 4pm
