Wolves: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Wolves will start the 2025/26 Premier League season live on Sky Sports when they host Manchester City on Saturday Night Football.

The evening kick-off could see Rayan Ait Nouri make his Premier League debut for Pep Guardiola's side, but Manchester United's Matheus Cunha will have to wait until December for his Molineux reunion with his former club.

The first away game of the campaign comes on the south coast at Bournemouth.

Vitor Pereira's side go to Aston Villa in November and face a challenging festive period, travelling to take on champions Liverpool at Anfield, followed swiftly by the trip to Old Trafford in late December.

Wolves will be hoping to avoid the relegation danger that they flirted with for long periods of last season, but if they are in the mix again then May brings games against Sunderland, Brighton and Fulham, before going to Burnley on the final day.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Man City (h) - 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

30: Everton (h) - 3pm

September

13: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

20: Leeds (h) - 3pm

27: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

October

4: Brighton (h) - 3pm

18: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

25: Burnley (h) - 3pm

November

1: Fulham (a) - 3pm

8: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

22: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

29: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

December

3: Nottingham Forest (h) - 8pm

6: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

13: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

20: Brentford (h) - 3pm

27: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

30: Manchester United (a) - 8pm

January

3: West Ham (h) - 3pm

7: Everton (a) - 8pm

17: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

24: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

31: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

February

7: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

11: Nottingham Forest (a) - 8pm

21: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

28: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

March

4: Liverpool (h) - 8pm

14: Brentford (a) - 3pm

21: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

April

11: West Ham (a) - 3pm

18: Leeds (a) - 3pm

25: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

May

2: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

9: Brighton (a) - 3pm

17: Fulham (h) - 3pm

24: Burnley (a) - 4pm

