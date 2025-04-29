Scottish FA bans transgender women from playing in women's football

From next season, only players who were female at birth will be allowed to play in women's football over the age of 13 in Scotland; the new policy emulates blanket bans on trans women in women's sport introduced by athletics, cricket and rugby

Transgender women will not be able to compete in women's football in Scotland from next season.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) is understood to have taken a final decision to update its policy following a UK Supreme Court ruling earlier this month.

The change will mean only players born biologically female will be able to play in competitive female football from U13s upwards.

It is understood there are currently no transgender women registered as players in Scotland.

Trans women were eligible to play under the previous policy on a case-by-case basis and if they reduced their testosterone to approved levels.

The Football Association in England has yet to make any comment regarding its policy since the Supreme Court ruling was handed down on April 16.

The ruling clarified that Section 195 of the Equality Act which permits the lawful exclusion of athletes from gender-affected sports on the basis of sex was "plainly predicated on biological sex".

The English FA still allows trans women to compete against and alongside biological women, provided they meet reduced testosterone levels.

The governing body updated its existing transgender and non-binary inclusion policy shortly before the ruling was handed down, which included adding a formal process allowing it to exercise ultimate discretion to refuse or remove eligibility to players on grounds of safety or fairness.

The SFA decision follows an announcement last week that pool was moving to bar transgender women from its female category.

The Ultimate Pool Group (UPG) said the Supreme Court ruling was a factor, but it had also received a report confirming pool was a gender-affected sport.

The report was commissioned following a legal challenge by a group of female players.

On Monday, it emerged that snooker's world governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), was reviewing its policy in light of the Supreme Court ruling.