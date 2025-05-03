Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth: Mikel Arteta wants Gunners to use 'rage' and 'anger' of defeat in Champions League semi-final with PSG

Mikel Arteta wants his Arsenal team to use the "anger" and "rage" from defeat at home to Bournemouth for when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners' poor form got even worse as Bournemouth scored twice from set pieces to come from behind and win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium - making it no wins in three games for Arsenal ahead of the match which will define their season.

Arsenal go to Paris 1-0 down after the first leg and now run the risk of dropping down the Premier League table - even though Champions League football is close to being secured.

"We certainly wanted to create a positive vibe, a positive result would have really helped us to build what we wanted towards Wednesday," Arteta said after the game.

"What we have created now is a lot of rage, anger, frustration and a bad feeling in the tummy.

"So let's make sure we use that for Wednesday to have a massive performance in Paris, win the game and be in the [Champions League] final."

Do Arsenal now have a set piece problem?

Arsenal have created the aura of being the best team at offensive set pieces this season - but their poor record at defending them continued with two goals conceded from dead ball scenarios against Bournemouth.

They were the 11th and 12th goals Arsenal have conceded from a set piece this season, which is the worst in the Premier League. Of all goals conceded, 48.5% have come against Arsenal from dead-ball situations - the highest percentage of any team in England's top flight.

"We have conceded a lot, especially recently, which is costing us a lot of points," said Arteta. "That's clear and that is everybody's responsibility.

"But as well credit to the opposition. Today they've done it really well. I mean, if somebody is able to throw the ball into the middle of the goal to a guy [Huijsen] that is taller than anybody else and he puts the ball in the back of the net? We really want to do better, but it's difficult."

Redknapp: Arsenal on verge of a poor season

Jamie Redknapp thinks Arsenal are on the verge of having a "really poor season" if they get knocked out of Europe to PSG on Wednesday and don't finish second in the Premier League.

Manchester City are just three points behind the Gunners in the Premier League with three games to go. Arsenal still have to play Liverpool at Anfield and Newcastle at home in their run-in, before facing bottom club Southampton away.

Redknapp said: "Mikel Arteta will be terrified now of not only going out of Europe but not finishing second. If Man City were going to wobble this year the only team set up to win it were Arsenal.

"If they don't finish second and don't win a trophy it ends up being a really poor season because we've spoken about how bad Man City have been - but they can still win a cup and finish second. That's a decent season. Arsenal have to finish second."