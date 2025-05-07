Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi's side are now part of Europe's elite after making second Champions League final in three seasons

One word dominates the Italian newspapers this morning - 'mitica'.

The phrase means 'legendary' - but it does not describe an epic semi-final tie, nor a topsy-turvy second leg. The term is used to describe the Internazionale team managed by Simone Inzaghi.

Two years ago, there was heartbreak in Istanbul. This Inter side fought valiantly in the Champions League final, undeservedly losing 1-0 - as they fell short against the best version of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Now, they go to Munich with an experience that nobody else left in the competition can match. No matter if it is Arsenal or PSG, the Nerazzurri - with three Champions League titles already in their locker - will face a side that has never won the competition before.

Image: Davide Frattesi celebrates after Inter came 3-2 down to win 4-3 against Barcelona

Experience is the key word about this Inter team. It is one of the reasons that, perhaps until now, Inter have not been taken seriously. After all, that is the Inzaghi way.

Before joining Inter, the 49-year-old took Lazio to two Coppa Italia finals - winning one, along with two Italian Super Cup trophies - very much against the odds.

And not just the odds of quality, but the odds of age. Inzaghi's Lazio era was defined by the Italian coach getting the best out of players aged 30 and above. His 2019 Coppa Italia-winning team had Lucas Leiva, 32, Marco Parolo, 34, plus wing-back Senad Lulic, 33, in key areas.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Daily Mail's Riath Al-Samarrai and The Athletic David Ornstein react to Inter Milan's memorable victory over Barcelona following their semi final second leg Champions League tie.

With Inter, it's a very similar strategy. Against Barcelona, Inter named the oldest team to turn out in a semi-final in eight years.

Two out of the three midfield lynchpins were Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mhkitaryan, who have a combined age of 67, with Yann Sommer making 14 saves across the two legs aged 36. Inter definitely got their money's worth after selling Andre Onana to Manchester United for £43m.

The crucial player who stepped up to force the second leg into extra -ime? Francesco Acerbi, aged 37 and part of Inzaghi's Lazio team, who became the second-oldest player to score in a Champions League knockout game, after Ryan Giggs.

Image: Simone Inzaghi celebrates with Francesco Acerbi, who he took from Lazio to Inter

While all the pre-match talk was about 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, the headline was taken by someone two decades his senior.

The experience of age is a key part of this Inter team, but there is plenty of youthful verve in there too - particularly out wide.

While Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco are officially put down as wing-backs, they are anything but. They take the form of attacking wingers - and dominate the attacking metrics among defenders in Europe.

It is why Dumfries ended up with two goals and three assists across the two Barcelona legs. Dimarco, meanwhile, has created the highest number of big chances out of any defender in Europe's top five leagues.

The reason why the two wing-backs have such luxury to attack is the support system directly behind them. Dumfries can bomb forward because Benjamin Pavard - a right-back morphed into a more modest centre-back in a back three - covers his ground.

One the left, Dimarco is supported on and off the ball by Alessandro Bastoni. There was a first-half moment at the San Siro against Barcelona where Yamal breezed past Dimarco in the penalty area, only to be met by a Bastoni brick wall. Inter scored their first from the next attack.

Bastoni also tends to drive forward, which is not a bad idea. Mainly because his left foot is often used to great effect, but it also creates more space for Dimarco.

And are Inter caught out with too many bodies forward? Absolutely not. "If I attack, Lautaro or Mkhitaryan go in defence," said Bastoni last year. "Everyone defends, and everyone attacks; there is a code everyone must respect."

Speaking of Lautaro Martinez, Inter have the talisman who is taking up the Diego Milito role from 2010. In fact, his second-leg strike against Barcelona means he has equalled Hernan Crespo's record for most goals for Inter in a Champions League campaign.

One more goal and Lautaro steps into history. One more win and nobody will gloss over Inter's name again.