Women's Championship and WPLL rebranded to come under WSL umbrella following end of 2024/25 season

The Women's Championship and Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) have been rebranded after the end of the 2024/25 season, bringing both under the WSL umbrella.

The WPLL - the independent company that oversees the top two tiers of women's football in England - will be known as Women's Super League Football (WSL Football).

The Women's Championship, won last season by the London City Lionesses, will be known as the Barclays Women's Super League 2 (Barclays WSL2), while the WSL will remain as it is.

WSL Football have also launched a new brand identity for the two leagues, which they say is ' born from the movement of female footballers', which was developed with creative agency Anomaly along with EA Sports.

Each league will have their own colour system to easily identify itself, with WSL football also launching a new website later this summer.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

CMO of WSL Football Ruth Hooper said: "Developing this new visual world with Anomaly has been a real labour of love. No one plays football like a female - it is our strength and the way players move is one element of what makes women's football distinctive and special.

"As soon as this concept was brought to the table, we knew it was the right route, and we embraced it. It has taken months of work, and we have spoken to clubs, fans, players and partners who have all inputted during the process and been on this journey with us.

"There is a lot more in store over the coming months as we continue to grow the women's game for the future."

In October, Sky Sports announced a historic five-year partnership with the Women's Professional League, securing the rights to show nearly 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season.

Sky will broadcast 118 matches from the WSL every season, up more than three times the number of games currently, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively. With over 75 per cent of first picks plus all matches from the closing weekend exclusive to Sky, women's football fans are guaranteed more of the best matches week in, week out from England's top flight.

The new partnership also gives Sky the option to show matches from the Women's Championship and Women's League Cup, including the final. This brings both competitions onto Sky platforms for the first time.

Sky Sports will continue to commit marketing spend, production budget and promotion across its market-leading platforms to increase viewing and fandom for the women's game. That includes dedicated social media content across Sky Sports' WSL TikTok and Snapchat accounts to extend the WSL's reach to even more fans.

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

Free match highlights from every WSL game this season can also be watched across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including the website, app and YouTube channels.