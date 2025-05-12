Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso to become new boss at Bernabeu before Club World Cup - Sky in Germany

Xabi Alonso will become the new Real Madrid head coach ahead of the Club World Cup, according to Sky in Germany.

The Spaniard will replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is to take charge of the Brazil national team from May 26 after finishing the season at Real Madrid.

Alonso announced his Bayer Leverkusen exit on Friday after a successful two-and-a-half years at the German club, having won a league and cup double last season and falling just short of a remarkable unbeaten treble with defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Sunday's defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund, Leverkusen fans bid farewell to Xabi Alonso in spectacular style

The 43-year-old won nearly everything as a player at Real Madrid and is set to try to win more silverware as a manager at the Bernabeu.

Sky in Germany understands that Leverkusen have agreed to release him a year early from his contract, initially due to run until the summer of 2026, which would allow the ex-Liverpool midfielder to join Real Madrid for free.

Alonso's first game in charge of the Spanish giants is set to be on June 18 for Real's Club World Cup opener against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in Miami.

Ancelotti to become new Brazil boss

Alonso's imminent arrival comes after the news current Real boss, Ancelotti, will become Brazil head coach at the end of the season.

The 65-year-old will become the nation's first permanent foreign head coach, and will be in charge for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador next month.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Real Madrid to become the new Brazil boss

In a statement, the Brazilian FA (CBF) hailed the "landmark moment of the coming together of two icons", highlighting their unrivalled five World Cup wins and Ancelotti's historic record in European football.

This will be Ancelotti's first international role, but he will take over Brazil as one of the most decorated managers in club football and the only coach to win each of Europe's top-five leagues.

The world's most successful international team have been on the lookout for their fifth head coach in two-and-a-half years since the dismissal of Dorival Junior at the end of March.

Since his return for his second spell in the Spanish capital in 2021, Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to a pair of LaLiga and Champions League doubles, but following Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona is all-but certain to miss out on any silverware in his final season.

He will leave the Bernabeu for the final time the day after their last game of the LaLiga season against Real Sociedad.