Ruben Selles: Hull to sack third head coach in 12 months as former Reading and Southampton boss departs

Ruben Selles is set to be sacked by Hull City despite only being appointed in December; Selles kept Hull in the Championship after Tim Walter left the club in 22nd position; the former Reading and Southampton boss' departure is set to be Hull's third managerial change in 12 months

Thursday 15 May 2025 10:05, UK

Image: Ruben Selles is set to leave his role as Hull head coach

Ruben Selles is set to be sacked by Hull City, who have made their third managerial change in 12 months.

Selles was appointed Hull head coach last December, moving from League One play-off hopefuls Reading in the process.

He won nine out of his 28 matches in charge as Hull avoided relegation to the third tier on the final day thanks to a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Portsmouth and Hull City, which was Ruben Selles' final match in charge

Selles' imminent departure is another controversial move by the Hull hierarchy after Liam Rosenior was let go this time last year despite finishing just outside the Championship play-offs.

Owner Acun Ilicali said Rosenior was let go due to a difference in football philosophy between the pair. Rosenior has since moved to French side Strasbourg, who are sixth in Ligue 1 with one match remaining and are set to qualify for Europe next season.

Hull replaced Rosenior with German coach Tim Walter, but he only lasted 18 matches. He was sacked last November with the club sitting in 22nd place, having won just three matches all term.

