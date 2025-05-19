Jeremie Frimpong completes Liverpool medical ahead of summer move from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are close to completing a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with the player completing his medical on Monday.

The 24-year-old, whose release clause stands at €35m (£29.5m), has told Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave the Bundesliga club and Liverpool have met his release clause.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot highly rates the right-back, who can also play as a winger.

The Netherlands international was a key member of the Leverkusen team that won the German domestic double last season.

Celtic have a sell-on clause which could be worth about £5m.

Leverkusen signed Frimpong from Celtic in a deal worth up to £11.5m in January 2021.

Frimpong moved from Manchester City's academy to Celtic for £300,000 in September 2019.

Sky Sports News had previously reported the defender would be happy to move to Anfield if the club decided to sign a right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Conor Bradley, 21, is ending the season as Liverpool's first-choice right-back as they plan for the future without Alexander-Arnold.

Slot: It's hard to strengthen our squad

With the Premier League title wrapped up three weeks ago speculation has already begun about where else Liverpool will look to strengthen their squad in preparation for a renewed challenge from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of Monday's game with Brighton, live on Sky Sports, Slot said adding to their ranks would be tricky - and admitted he also has to find a way of keeping happy fringe players who have barely featured this season.

"I've said many times already that we, as a club, are very happy with the players we've got," he said.

"Part of it is our decision but in some situations players that haven't played a lot are not looking forward to another season not playing a lot.

"So, there's always an ongoing process and we have to make sure that we are prepared if we can strengthen the squad.

"But it's difficult to strengthen this squad. There's a reason why we won the league - because we have so many great players.

"It's an ongoing process, what we are talking about. I think this club has shown so many times in the past that they will make the right decisions.

"And we made the right decision this season as well not to bring in a player at all - except for Federico Chiesa [for £10m] - and that worked out quite well."

Analysis: How Frimpong could replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jeremie Frimpong are among the top players in their positions in world football - but they're very different players with very different styles. If Liverpool were to sign the Dutchman this summer, he could transform their attacking game plan.

"While Alexander-Arnold is renowned for his array of passing, putting his team-mates into dangerous positions with his balls into the box or crossfield deliveries, Frimpong progresses his team up the pitch with his running and carrying of the ball.

"The stats illustrate the point, with the comparison between the through balls and take-ons made by the two players over the past two seasons notable. Alexander-Arnold has made 16 through balls in this period, Frimpong just two. Yet, the Dutchman has attempted 168 take-ons, Alexander-Arnold just 82.

"That difference can also be seen in the pair's heatmaps. While Alexander-Arnold often does a lot of his work in deeper areas - and that has been a feature of Arne Slot's tactics this term, with his full-backs staying back at times - Frimpong looks to receive the ball or drive it into advanced areas.

"Of course, Frimpong has played as a right wing-back for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and from that higher position has been able to weigh in with a significant number of goals and assists.

"How would he need to adapt his role at Liverpool is an interesting question? Mohamed Salah has spoken this season about how Slot has relieved him of many defensive duties. So if Frimpong were to run into those right-wing areas, could Salah drift into a more central role?

"With Alexander-Arnold leaving, Liverpool will need to adapt. And Frimpong would provide them the opportunity to play in a different way as they look to defend their Premier League crown next season."

