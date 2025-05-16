Benjamin Sesko transfer: RB Leipzig striker to decide future at the end of the season amid Premier League interest

Benjamin Sesko will decide his future at the end of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old, who opted to stay at RB Leipzig in January despite interest, remains highly sought-after this summer.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs that have shortlisted Sesko as they look for a new number nine.

Juventus, Napoli, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With multiple Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the Slovenian, take a look at RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko's goals in the Bundesliga this season

It is understood that Newcastle have shown interest in case Alexander Isak leaves, but this has thought to have cooled in recent weeks with Eddie Howe's side expected to seal a place in the Champions League.

Sky Sports News understands that Sesko is keen to move to a club that can compete for the Champions League and domestic title.

His future is set to be decided in June but If Sesko does not feel the right offer emerges, then he could yet remain at RB Leipzig.

Sesko has an agreement with the Bundesliga club that would allow him to leave if the right offer is made. He signed a new contract until 2029 last summer.

Sky Sports News previously reported a release clause in his contract can be activated this summer, and it is understood that it is a variable clause tied to appearances, goals and assists.

A source has told Sky Sports News that a club approached Leipzig in the last week, and were told they would accept an offer north of £86m (€100m) but that the fee is negotiable.

Sesko has scored 21 goals and has six assists in all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League in a season where Leipzig have underperformed this season.

The club will finish outside the top four for the first time in five seasons.

RB Leipzig are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga, level on points with sixth-place Mainz going into the final game against Stuttgart on Saturday.

'Sesko destined for greatness'

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Slovenia have had top-class football players before. Samir Handanovic and Jan Oblak come to mind. "But they were both goalkeepers," Matej Orazem tells Sky Sports. "Goalkeepers can be stars but it is a completely different thing to have a striker."

Benjamin Sesko is that striker. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig player has been attracting interest from the continent's biggest clubs since he was in his mid-teens. "I think that he is destined for greatness," adds Orazem.

Orazem is the sporting director at NK Domzale, the club in Slovenia that took Sesko into their academy at the age of 15. The earliest memories of him were the whispers about a boy living nearby who had scored 50 goals in one season against much older players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko scores brilliant finish in Bundesliga to give his side the lead

"We were quite quick after that. By the time that the media speculation began and bigger clubs noticed him, we already had an agreement. For anyone who went to see him, it was pretty obvious. He was pretty much a slam dunk at a very young age."

Physically, Sesko stands out. He is now 6ft 5in and was not much shorter then. There are stories about him kicking basketballs from out of the hoop. With a top speed of 35.47 kilometres per hour, he is also one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga. A true athlete.

"The physicality was the defining factor. He was amazing. With some young talents, you want them to play with the older guys but if they are not physically ready then you are a little more wary. With Beny, there was no doubt because of his physical presence."

Sesko's skillset is rare. He instinctively wants to run at defences from deep with his great speed but he is also a player who has the physical capability of a target man.

"It is not just the physicality, it is the technical aspect." It makes for an irresistible combination for the top clubs and helps to explain why Sesko is being strongly linked with Arsenal.

