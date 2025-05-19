Chelsea transfer news: Christopher Nkunku at centre of a six-way transfer - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has been told he will be part of the first team squad next season; Steven Gerrard could be poised to make a stunning return to Rangers; Michail Antonio has been offered a short-term contract by West Ham
Monday 19 May 2025 23:23, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku is at the centre of a six-way transfer race this summer.
Aston Villa have joined the hunt for Caoimhin Kelleher - as major rivals eye Emi Martinez.
Former Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes has announced he is leaving Lille.
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United executives have held face-to-face talks with Liam Delap.
Leeds United's owners will issue around £120m worth of new shares in the club ahead of their return to the Premier League.
Chelsea Under-21 midfielder Leo Castledine is expected to leave the club on a permanent transfer this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has been told he will be part of the first team squad next season.
DAILY MAIL
Steven Gerrard could be poised to make a stunning return to Rangers as the club's search for a new manager reaches its final stages.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has called for his team-mates to step up next season and stop him winning the club's player of the season award for a third time in a row.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Liverpool have been left to fight it out with Bayern Munich for Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz after Manchester City pulled out of the race for his signature.
Amad Diallo believes he can become one of the best players in the world under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.
THE GUARDIAN
The head of English football policing, chief constable Mark Roberts, has urged Tottenham and Manchester United fans not to travel to Bilbao if they do not have a ticket for the Europa League final on Wednesday.
The French champions Olympique Lyonnais Féminin have been renamed OL Lyonnes, as part of a series of announcements made by their owner, Michele Kang.
The site of the US Open will undergo an $800m transformation, the US Tennis Association said on Monday, with a "top-to-bottom" modernisation of the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new player performance centre planned for the sprawling Queens campus.
THE TIMES
Michail Antonio, who broke his leg in a car crash in December, has been offered a short-term contract by West Ham United.
DAILY RECORD
Disappointed Aberdeen star Dimitar Mitov has revealed his family will miss the Scottish Cup Final because of red tape.
Rangers have vowed to defend any SFA charge of John Brown over his "corrupt" officials claim, insisting any action is "excessive, surprising and inconsistent".
SCOTTISH SUN
Matt O'Riley could leave Brighton after just one year with the Premier League club, according to a shock report.
Partick Thistle are set for talks with Brian Graham about their manager's job this week - with Dougie Imrie also in the frame.
Simo Valakari only wants to keep two of his relegated St Johnstone players.
