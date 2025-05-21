Ruben Amorim: Manchester United head coach says he will leave if club board and fans don't want him

Ruben Amorim has said he will leave Manchester United tomorrow if the club's board and fans no longer want him - after their Europa League final loss to Spurs left him at rock bottom.

Brennan Johnson scored the winner in the Bilbao final to leave United with no chances of European football next season, sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table amid a mountain of problems on and off the pitch.

Amorim took over at United in November with the club 13th in the table. They have slipped three places with Amorim knocked out of the three cup competitions in the process. But the Portuguese coach believes he is still the right man for the job.

"If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go in the next day," said Amorim. "But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things.

"In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It's not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith."

Shaw: Amorim is 100 per cent the right man

Speaking after the final, a dejected Luke Shaw claimed Amorim is the right man - with every single player needing to "question ourselves on if we're good enough to be here".

"We're all gutted, it's not how we saw the outcome to be honest," Shaw said. "But it's not just tonight, this whole season, it's been nowhere near good enough. I think all of us have to question ourselves on if we're good enough to be here.

"For a team like Manchester (United), for the season we've had, it's not acceptable. We know that, we all know that, I know that. It's not where Manchester (United) should be."

But asked about Amorim's credentials, Shaw said: "I can say 100 per cent right now he's the right man. Results have not been good at all. I've been here for a long time now and been through different managers.

"Ruben, for me, I talk on my behalf and I can talk on behalf of all the players, he is 100 per cent the right manager to take us back to where this club should be.

"It's going to be a very difficult process, us as players, we've let a lot of people down, including Ruben. I will say it again, we've been nowhere near good enough the whole season."

Shaw - who was involved in the calamity defending in the run-up to Johnson poking over the line for Spurs' first-half winner - apologised to the fans, admitting the club are now at "rock bottom".

"A lot has to change, it's clear to see," said Shaw. "That's why I say Ruben is 100 per cent the right person. He knows what is to be done at this club, I believe he will do everything to make that change and put Manchester back at the top.

"I think the fans? I understand that right now they are going to be annoyed. And rightly so. But all I can say is thank you so much for the support.

"Everywhere we go, including where we are in the table, the results we've had this year, they've always still been there.

"I can only say firstly thank you so much for your support, and secondly we're very sorry for what they've had to go through this season. It's been nowhere near good enough and I can only apologise for that.

"We have to look at the positives and the only positive is we can only go up from here. We're at rock bottom now, we have to find a way to drive ourselves back and get back to where this club deserves to be."