Man Utd: Ruben Amorim's compensation claim has given club way out after Europa League defeat, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson says Ruben Amorim's comments regarding leaving Old Trafford without compensation have given Manchester United a potential route to parting ways with their head coach.

Amorim said he would leave without a pay-off if United's board and fans wanted him to after the painful Europa League final loss to Tottenham on Wednesday.

The spotlight is firmly on Amorim's Old Trafford future after Man Utd wasted their get-out-of-jail-free card at the end of a wretched domestic campaign, as the side 16th in the Premier League lost 1-0 to 17th-placed Spurs in Bilbao.

United's first Europa League defeat of the season came at the worst possible time and means they will be without continental football for the first time since 2014/15 next term.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports News, thinks Amorim does not want to be at United and that the club's board now have a way out if they do not see a future with the Portuguese boss.

"I don't think Amorim really wants to be there," Merson said.

Ruben Amorim is confident of his position as Manchester United manager but adds, if the board and fans say he is not the 'right guy', he 'will go the next day'

"When you turn around and say, 'I'd leave tomorrow without any compensation', that tells me he wants to be put out of his misery.

"Man Utd are also in a position now where, if they don't want him, they've had a result. He said he'll walk away without any compensation so they've now got a way out. They now won't have to pay fortunes to get rid of him."

'Amorim saw this coming'

Ruben Amorim's press conference following Man Utd's Europa League final defeat against Tottenham in Bilbao

The Europa League final defeat has increased the spotlight on Amorim.

He has won just six Premier League matches since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November and Merson does not see the situation improving at Old Trafford any time soon.

"It's a huge setback for Man Utd," Merson said. "There's so much work to be done at Man Utd.

The Daily Mail's Riath Al-Samarrai questions whether Ruben Amorim's six months in charge has been any better than Erik ten Hag

"Amorim saw all this coming. He didn't want to come until the end of the season. He knew there was a lot of work to be done and there's a lot more now.

"It's worrying times for Man Utd. I don't see them finishing in the top half of the table next season. To say that about Man Utd is mind-blowing. It's mind-blowing to think that I'd be shocked if they finished in the top half of the table next season."

'Amorim hasn't got the players to play the system he wants' Sky Sports' Paul Merson:



"Being adaptable is the same criticism thrown at Ange Postecoglou, but when Ange had his best team out, they were a good team. They could play in the way Ange wanted, especially with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at the back, they could play that gung-ho football.



"But with Ruben Amorim, he hasn't got the players to play the way he wants to play, and I think he's got to be a bit more flexible, especially when things are not going too well."

'Players will want to join Spurs over United'

Image: Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has no intention of leaving this summer but admitted the club could end up cashing in on him

After another difficult season, United will enter yet another summer rebuild under Amorim, but Merson believes the club will find it just as difficult to move players on as they will buying new "proven" players after missing out on Champions League qualification.

"To start with, they've got to keep their better players and go from there," Merson added

"I don't see too many of the United players being bought. Bruno Fernandes would probably be one of them, then there's Alejandro Garnacho because he's young, but a lot of the same players will be there next season.

I thought the decision making from the manager was really poor. It was calling out for Garnacho to be on a lot earlier. Dalot also came on and put one of the crosses of the night into the box. He was on too late as well. It was so poor from United.

"There's a massive rebuild that needs to happen. But the defeat means the quality of players they are going to be bringing in are going to be massive gambles. They could be hits or misses, they aren't going to be proven players.

"Years ago, everyone wanted to play for Man Utd and I'm not sure that's the case now.

"If Spurs are going for the same player as Man Utd, I think the player goes to Tottenham, and that tells you all you need to know about what is happening at Man Utd."

Bruno Fernandes outlines what Manchester United must do to improve after their Europa League final loss against Tottenham

