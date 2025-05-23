Man Utd face dilemma over Ruben Amorim as he reiterates he will not change despite struggles - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

Man Utd's Amorim dilemma

There was a huge contrast in the messaging from the two managers in the press conference room at San Mames following Manchester United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Shortly before Ange Postecoglou, of all people, came in, winner's medal around his neck, and spoke about the importance of adapting his approach, Ruben Amorim had sat in the same seat and said the opposite: "I will not change anything in the way I do things."

Amorim's way of doing things brought him considerable success in Portugal, of course, and Manchester United knew what they were getting when they hired him. The former Sporting boss arrived having used a back three in 188 consecutive league and European games. Six months on, that number stands at 225.

But his defiance still felt jarring in the context of his 17th defeat in 41 games as Manchester United's head coach. It also brought into sharp focus the dilemma now facing the club.

Wednesday's defeat, by far the costliest of a miserable campaign given the financial implications of missing out on a Champions League spot, was yet another reminder that the vast majority of Amorim's players are unsuited to his 3-4-2-1 system.

It is clear that extensive changes are required to equip him with the players he needs to have a chance of making it work. But they will not come cheaply. That is problematic given the potential impact of no European football on the club's already-fraught finances.

Besides, there is no guarantee the changes would bring success. Have the club's decision-makers seen enough in the last six months to suggest the level of investment required is worth the risk? Results have actually worsened since Amorim's appointment.

They are banking on a drastic change of fortunes but they also have to consider where an expensive round of recruitment tailored to Amorim's specific set-up would leave them when he eventually goes.

What use are expensively acquired wing-backs to a potential successor who prefers a back four? What use are narrow No 10s to one who favours touchline-hugging wingers?

The accepted wisdom is that Manchester United need to break the cycle of signing players for specific managers then ripping up and starting again when a change is required. But the worry is that minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe now risks perpetuating it.

Amorim is not alone in using a back three, of course. But he is certainly in a minority among managers. Across all Premier League games this season, back fours have been used 77 per cent of the time, with back threes only used 23 per cent of the time.

The same disparity can be seen in Europe. Simone Inzaghi may yet win the Champions League with a back three but Inter Milan are one of only two sides to reach this season's knockout stages who habitually use a three over four, the other being Amorim's former club Sporting, who are already onto their second appointment since his exit, with Rui Borges having replaced Joao Pereira.

It is not that the system cannot work, it is just that the pool of potential successors to Amorim who actually use it is a small one. While Manchester United appear committed to their man, with no plans to make a change, the reality is that the moment will come, and it might be sooner than they hope.

De Bruyne's Sterling praise

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave Kieran Tierney and Jorginho the chance to say goodbye to the Emirates Stadium with late cameos in last Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle but Raheem Sterling, another player set to depart this summer, was an unused substitute.

Image: Raheem Sterling has only made six Premier League starts for Arsenal

It remains to be seen whether he will get any minutes at Southampton on the final day but, having been unable to make a mark during his loan spell from Chelsea, he looked a slightly incongruous presence during Arsenal's lap of appreciation.

With more than 600 senior games in his legs, Sterling is approaching the twilight of his career at 30 but there was a reminder of just how special he was this week when Kevin De Bruyne picked him out as his favourite team-mate during an interview with Jamie Redknapp.

"He was so good," De Bruyne told Sky Sports. "I think what makes Raz so complementary to me is that he was a willing runner. He runs deep. Every player who runs deep helps me out so much more because he gives me options to play in the space."

Those runs have become increasingly rare. Sterling's playing time has dropped to a new low this season. Arsenal fans haven't seen him at anything close to his best and neither have those of Chelsea, where he still has a year left to run on his contract.

Sterling is unlikely to ever get a send-off like his former team-mate De Bruyne but his outstanding achievements, as a player who ranks among the Premier League's top 20 for both goals and assists, with 123 and 65 respectively in 395 games, should not be forgotten even as his powers wane.

Eze a joy to watch

Eberechi Eze was given most of the evening off against Wolves on Tuesday following his match-winning heroics in Crystal Palace's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City but he still made his mark, adding a superb fourth goal only five minutes after his introduction.

The 26-year-old is the first Palace player since Darren Ambrose in 2009 to score in six consecutive games and he will be eager to make it seven, live on Sky Sports, when he faces a Liverpool side in party mode at Anfield on the final day.

Attention will soon turn to his future. He will not be short of suitors this summer. But for now, provided he is not playing against your team, it is best to just enjoy a player flourishing into one of the Premier League's best. He has been a pleasure to watch this season.

