Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona player ratings: Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Steph Catley and super subs Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead fire Gunners to glory

Arsenal sent shockwaves through European football as they held firm to deny the heaviest of heavyweights Barcelona and secure the Gunners' first Champions League triumph in 18 years.

Renee Slegers' side put in a brilliant defensive display to shut out the reigning European champions - who beat top German side Wolfsburg 10-2 and WSL champions Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the two previous rounds - as Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to Stina Blackstenius' winner off the bench.

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz rates the players from the Lisbon final...

ARSENAL

Daphne Van Domselaar - 8

The Arsenal goalkeeper gave her team a real boost early on. As Barcelona tried to get that early goal, Van Domselaar's decision-making - and occasional desire to punch - spread real confidence among the rest of the backline. Loads of routine stops, but she showed why she's the No 1.

Emily Fox - 7

Superb athleticism. The American right-back had Alexia Putellas, Claudia Pina and a very attacking Fridolina Rolfo on her side but marshalled them all brilliantly.

Leah Williamson - 9

Image: Arsenal's Leah Williamson was a rock at the back

An all-time great performance. That's why she's England captain.

The first half was outstanding from Williamson. Right place, right time, every time. The standout was a stunning intervention to deny Ewa Pajor in one-vs-one situation, but there were so many 'cool head' moments that make her one of the very best in her position.

Steph Catley - 9

Just as good as Williamson, but did it in a different way. While Williamson was stylishly brilliant, Catley was more no-nonsense. The Australian put her body on the line and was one of the major reasons why Barcelona didn't get a breakthrough.

Image: Steph Catley was just as good as Williamson in defence

Katie McCabe - 8

Very, very impressive against a Barcelona flank Chelsea and Niamh Charles struggled against.

McCabe followed Caroline Graham Hansen everywhere and timed her attacking influence well.

Frida Maanum - 7

A physical presence in that midfield and Barcelona struggled to deal with her combative style. Unlucky to be denied another long-range stunner, then forced off with a knock. But Blackstenius immediately improved Arsenal after coming on.

Kim Little - 9

Surrounded by Ballon D'Or winners among the opposition midfield, but still managed to stand out. The Arsenal captain put in a glorious cross to find Foord at back post early on, though she should have taken her first-half chance in the box. The metronome in this Arsenal team and everywhere in both boxes and everything in between. She'd start in that Barcelona midfield.

Image: Arsenal's Kim Little was everywhere - standing tall in a midfield filled with Ballon D'Or winners

Mariona Caldentey - 7

The WSL's Player of the Year covered a lot of ground but struggled to have an attacking influence. In fairness, it wasn't really the game for that. Got stuck in, but didn't really have the same impact on the board. Her experience was crucial though against her former side.

Chloe Kelly - 7

A threat. Despite replacement Beth Mead being better with the final ball, Kelly still justified her selection on the right wing - but was dangerous from both sides. Excellent in the press and timed her runs well - and how she set up the disallowed goal showed how dangerous she was. Taken off shortly after being booked, when the need for concentration and fine margins made her a risk.

Caitlin Foord - 8

Image: Arsenal's Caitlin Foord was brilliant at both ends

Dangerous - and crucial to Arsenal getting off to a good start that gave Barcelona that little bit of anxiety. While her hold-up play and threat on the counter stood out, the highlight was celebrating stopping Putellas' cross on the other side.

Alessia Russo - 7

It was tough for Arsenal's star striker, given Barcelona's domination of the ball. Russo held the channels well but it wasn't the game for the Renee Slegers version of this in-form striker. Pushed further back as Blackstenius was given a go - and rightly so.

SUBS

Stina Blackstenius - 8

The first part of the double substitution that put Arsenal back in the history books. Immediately brought the Gunners back to life by giving them an outlet at the top end of the pitch again. Responded brilliantly to missing a big chance moments after coming on - by getting that winner.

Image: Stina Blackstenius (centre) celebrates scoring the winner

Beth Mead - 8

Again, a difference maker. The England winger produced the final ball that Kelly failed to provide. Mead contributed to that freshness Arsenal had to win the game.

Lina Hurtig and Lotte Wubben Moy - n/a

BARCELONA

Cata Coll - 7

Some really smart stops - the ones from Maanum and Blackstenius stand out. Couldn't do much with the winner.

Ona Battle - 6

A real threat going forwards, particularly in the second half when she had three or four big chances. But at the other end, given a tough time by Foord and Kelly on the break.

Irene Paredes - 5

The Barcelona captain had her blushes spared with the own goal being ruled out for offside. A couple of good blocks but not really tested as Arsenal went into a low block.

Mapi Leon - 6

Excellent in terms of being reliable on the ball and progressing the ball up the pitch. Unlucky to be on the losing side, but suffered when Mead and Blackstenius came on.

Fridolina Rolfo - 5

Quiet first half from an attack-minded left-back. Better in the second half and put in one dangerous cross that Catley took off Pajor's toes.

Aitana Bonmati - 7

Image: Williamson and Bonmati at the final whistle

Once again, just incredible to watch. Drifted past players and Barcelona's standout player. If they were going to get an equaliser, it would have come via her.

Patricia Guijarro - 6

Won more balls than anyone in the middle third of the pitch. Pretty impressive given her side had quite a lot of the ball.

Alexia Putellas - 5

The Ballon D'Or winner had a quiet first half, with the final ball lacking. Barcelona's dominant spell at the start of the second half was partly down to Putellas getting on the ball a little more. But like many of her team-mates, more was needed.

Image: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas had a game to forget

Caroline Graham Hansen - 5

Completely shut down by McCabe. Another whose final ball was really lacking.

Claudia Pina - 5

A quieter afternoon from the Champions League top scorer and the woman who impressed so much against Chelsea in the last round. Almost non-existent in the first half and while she was unlucky not to score as her shot came off the bar, it felt like the Barcelona forward didn't earn that luck. Rightly taken off as the first substitute.

Ewa Pajor - 6

Had the fewest touches of any player in the first half, which was surprising. Then again, the Arsenal low block was pretty solid and the Barcelona forward was shut down by Williamson and Catley all game.

SUBS

Salma Parulello - 5

Came on for Pina to try and bring some attacking spark - but it didn't come, and the Barcelona substitute was booked. That was probably her biggest influence on the game.

Esmee Brugts and Ingrig Syrstad Engen - n/a

