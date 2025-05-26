Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona ready to make move for Gunners target Joan Garcia - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are ready to make their move for Arsenal transfer target Joan Garcia.

Arsenal are said to be considering a sensational move to bring Emiliano Martinez back to the Emirates - five years after he was brutally shown the door by Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United are set to strip Marcus Rashford of the No 10 shirt and give it to the incoming Matheus Cunha.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Wolves striker Matheus Cunha, with the club set to trigger his £62.5m release clause.

The Qatari group which failed to complete a £4.5bn takeover of Manchester United is not reviving its interest - despite a terrible season for the club which has seen its share price plummet.

THE EXPRESS

Manchester United are set to discuss the sale of Alejandro Garnacho with Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna this week, according to reports.

THE TELEGRAPH

England could play seven home Tests in 2027, the highest number in a summer since 2022, under plans being considered by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Emma Raducanu has admitted she continues to "feel bad" about last year's mixed-doubles mix-up with Andy Murray.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are poised to re-sign goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

THE GUARDIAN

Trent Alexander-Arnold described Liverpool's Premier League title celebration as the "best day" of his life after he received a rapturous reception on his final appearance for the club at Anfield.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.