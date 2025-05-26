Jobe Bellingham: Sunderland midfielder in Germany for transfer talks with Eintracht Frankfurt after securing promotion

Jobe Bellingham is in Germany for transfer talks with Eintracht Frankfurt - just days after helping Sunderland secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Frankfurt are one of three German clubs interested in signing the 19-year-old, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also keen.

Bellingham, who scored four goals and provided three assists in 43 appearances for Sunderland this season, wants to decide his future this week.

Dortmund have already held talks with the midfielder and his representatives on a visit to England's north east earlier this month.

Bellingham helped Sunderland secure promotion back to the Premier League through the Championship play-off final on Saturday after eight years away from the top flight.

Bellingham would be following in the footsteps of his older brother Jude if he does move to the Bundesliga.

The Real Madrid midfielder left Birmingham for Borussia Dortmund as a teenager before signing for the Spanish club.

Bellingham also came through Birmingham's academy and spent two years in the first team after making his debut in 2021 aged 16.

Sunderland signed him from Blues in the summer of 2023 and Bellingham was a key figure in Regis Le Bris' promotion push this season.

