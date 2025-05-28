Brentford approach Liverpool over transfer for Caoimhin Kelleher as Bayer Leverkusen close in on Mark Flekken

West Ham and Leeds have joined Brentford in the race to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sky Sports News understands Thomas Frank's side made an approach to sign the player on Wednesday, who the Reds value in excess of £20m.

The Bees are in search of a first-choice goalkeeper as Bayer Leverkusen close in on the signing of Mark Flekken.

The west London club are open to selling Flekken to the German club, who have just appointed Erik ten Hag as manager, and discussions are also underway to that end.

Leverkusen are negotiating a figure in the region of £12m, while Brentford value him at £15m. Bayer have a contract until 2028 ready and waiting for the Dutchman once a deal between the clubs is agreed.

Brentford have been interested in Kelleher since before they signed Flekken but Liverpool have only been open to selling him since securing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer.

Kelleher is understood to want to compete for a starting place and the arrival of Mamardashvili means it is the Georgian who will be competing with Alisson next season.

Other clubs are interested in the 26-year-old Kelleher but Brentford are believed to be in pole position and have a strong relationship with Liverpool, having secured Sepp van den Berg from Anfield last summer.

Hallgrimsson wants to see Kelleher move

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke openly about wanting Kelleher to leave Anfield in search of regular minutes as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

Kelleher, capped 22 times for his country already, secured his second Premier League title with the Reds this season but only started 10 games with Alisson ahead of him in the pecking order.

Image: Kelleher started 10 Premier League games in the title winning campaign with Alisson ahead of him

"I just want him to go to a club where he will play on a regular basis," said Hallgrimsson earlier in May.

"He has been playing at the highest level, whether it's the Champions League or the Premier League, and done really well. I just want him to be happy and playing regularly.

"I know he wants to be playing at the highest level. I guess - I don't know for sure - he will be playing at the highest level.

"He has spoken about that himself. I don't mind [where], so long as he's playing on a regular basis because he is too good not to be playing."

Kayode signs for Brentford

Brentford are looking to get their business in the summer window early after already confirming the signing of Michael Kayode on a five-year deal. The club also have an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months.

Kayode began a half-season loan with the club from Fiorentina in January, which has now been made permanent until at least 2030.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On signing his new contract, the 20-year-old defender said: "I am so excited to extend my stay at Brentford.

"I have felt so welcome from the first day I arrived at the club, thanks to my team-mates and the care the coaching staff have shown me.

"I've wanted to play in the Premier League since I was a child and it's been so good to do that here. "I can't wait for more next season and beyond!"

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.