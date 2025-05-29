Liam Delap transfer news: Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Ipswich striker with £30m release clause

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap, Sky Sports News understands.

Delap has a £30m release clause in his Ipswich contract following their relegation and has chosen Chelsea despite interest from a long list of clubs.

Chelsea will be busy this summer and are looking to strengthen their squad before flying to the United States for their opening game in the Club World Cup in Atlanta on June 16.

He fits the profile of striker Chelsea are looking for and the overall cost of the deal - including wages - is another major consideration.

Chelsea's recruitment strategy is to sign young, developing players on long, incentivised contracts.

Delap is 22, has Premier League experience and worked with Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and recruitment co-director Joe Shields at Manchester City.

Chelsea to be busy this summer

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The important thing for Liam Delap is Chelsea are playing in the Champions League.

"He's also 22. Chelsea are the youngest squad in the Premier League. They are developing.

Image: Liam Delap has chosen Chelsea despite interest from a long list of clubs

"He feels it is the perfect place to move to and has worked with Enzo Maresca and Joe Shields.

"The question is, will Chelsea sign just one striker or more? There are players like Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

"Players would have to go for them to bring more players. Chelsea are going to be busy again this summer.

"They are pleased with the season but they want to aim higher and win the Champions League.

"They feel Delap is someone who can help them to where they want to go."

Analysis: Why investing in Delap looks a smart move

Image: Liam Delap's stats this season

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Liam Delap could be the bargain buy of the summer.

"The striker has hit double figures for goals in his first full crack at the Premier League and that is even more impressive considering the struggles his relegated Ipswich have had at this level.

"He has been the driving force to their attack, scoring from all angles and distances while also hauling the team up the pitch with his runs with and without the ball. It's this range of skills which makes him stand out.

"A frontman with the ability to hold up the ball while also rank among the top 25 Premier League players for take-ons is a rare thing. His overperformance of his expected goals total demonstrates his finishing ability. Delap is ready for the next step.

"Where that will be and how Delap would fit into a different system is intriguing. But it is no wonder there is big interest in the 22-year-old England youth international.

"His £30m release clause fee is way below the quoted price tag for some strikers on the continent linked with a move to the Premier League who would be something more of a risk. Investing in Delap appears to be a smart move."

