Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea in talks with Man Utd loanee to keep forward at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are in talks with Jadon Sancho's representatives about new contract terms.

The Blues would like Sancho to stay if they can agree on contract terms which fit in with the wage structure at the club.

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United last August, and Chelsea now have a £25m obligation to buy. They can pay United a £5m penalty to get out of the obligation to buy.

United signed Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, and the 25-year-old has a year left on his lucrative United contract, which is believed to be worth up to £300,000 a week, with the option of a further year.

There remains a chance that Sancho goes back to Manchester United even though Chelsea want him to stay, if contract terms can be agreed. Chelsea will not be able to offer him the same terms he is on at United as their policy is to sign players on long, incentivised contracts with lower base wages.

Image: Jadon Sancho scored Chelsea's third goal in their 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Sancho came off the bench to score as Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday night. His 83rd-minute strike to make it 3-1 at the time was his fifth goal of the season. The winger has also set up 10 goals this campaign across all competitions.

