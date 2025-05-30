Tijjani Reijnders: Man City in transfer talks with AC Milan for Netherlands international

Manchester City are in negotiations with AC Milan over a deal for Tijjani Reijnders.

The clubs are discussing a fee but Milan are understood to have indicated they want more than £50m (€60m) - closer to £59m (€70m).

City chairman Kaldoon Al-Mubarak said yesterday he believes they should have been more aggressive in the transfer market last summer.

City are looking to rectify that this time and build on January's work by adding Reijnders - a No 8-type midfielder - before the Club World Cup and also want at least one new No 10.

Reijnders is a Netherlands international who had the most goals and assists of any midfielder in Serie A last season.

At 10, City wanted Florian Wirtz but pulled out due to the huge cost involved - but they also have long-term interest in Morgan Gibbs White, Dani Olmo and Rayan Cherki.

The club could also add players at full-back, centre-back and in goal this summer.

'We should have been more aggressive last summer'

Al-Mubarak has admitted the club did not end up "anywhere near" achieving their goals in 2024/25 but said lessons have been learned as a result of their disappointing season.

Having won four of the last five Premier League titles, City were essentially out of the race by the end of November this time around and ended up without a single major trophy to their name for the first time since 2016/17, Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

In his annual post-season interview, he told the club website: "There's been a lot of challenges that we've, I've never dealt with personally, professionally, over these last 17 years combined.

"And the culmination of that is an experience that I believe will be invaluable for us going forward.

"This year is another year where I think when I look back, last summer, we probably should have been more aggressive in some of the changes we needed to do.

"We didn't do that and that ended up costing us this year. We already started that rebuild of this team in January.

"Normally we like to do our business in the summer and only in case of emergency, a special need that comes up, do we actually go and do business in January.

"That's been our MO at least for the last seven or eight years. But this January, we had to act."

