Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United waiting for club captain to give response on future amid Saudi Arabia interest from Al Hilal

Manchester United are waiting to hear from club captain Bruno Fernandes on whether he wants to stay at the club, amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

The Saudi club are willing to make Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100m to sign the United captain.

Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has been in Riyadh for talks with senior Al Hilal executives, and Saudi Pro League insiders believe it is a positive sign for Al Hilal that Pinho has travelled to Saudi Arabia.

However, United do not want to sell while head coach Ruben Amorim wants Fernandes to stay and believes his captain wants to remain at Old Trafford.

It is thought United would only weigh up any potential offer for Fernandes if he communicated to the club he wants to leave.

Sky Sports News has been told Fernandes has yet to formally express to the club whether or not he is open to a new challenge.

Al Hilal are willing to almost treble Fernandes' £250,000-a-week wages.

The Portugal international, who will turn 31 in September, signed a contract extension last summer until 2027 with the option of a further 12 months.

Al Hilal have also held talks about signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who will become a free agent next month if he does not sign a new contract at Al Nassr.

Al Hilal expect to have at least one big-name signing and a new head coach when they play in the Club World Cup in the United States in June.

Amorim: I feel Fernandes wants to continue at Man Utd

When asked if Fernandes had played his last game for United in their 3-1 friendly win over Hong Kong, Amorim replied: "I do not think so. I do not know for sure, nobody knows, but I do not think so.

"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win. He is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world.

"Yes [we can turn down a £100m bid], we can find another way to earn money.

"Of course I am the manager, the coach, but sometimes it is the decision of the player, but of course I talk with him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone, you have that feeling if he wants to stay.

"Of course in a lot of games this season he was so frustrated, but he knows what we are doing. The feeling that I have every time I speak to him is he wants to continue for sure at Man Utd. But you never know."

