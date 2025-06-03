Florian Wirtz Liverpool transfer: Bayer Leverkusen forward only wants move to Premier League champions

Florian Wirtz only wants to join Liverpool with talks over a potential club-record deal continuing with Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen want a deal which values the player at £120m. Wirtz is with the Germany squad preparing for their Nations League semi-final against Portugal in Munich.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also trying to sign the 22-year-old, who was among one of the Bundesliga's most impressive performers last season.

Image: Florian Wirtz completed more take-ons than any other Bundesliga player in the 2024/25 season

Image: Florian Wirtz has the most high turnovers of any player in the Bundesliga in 2024/25

Wirtz, who has spent his entire senior career at Leverkusen, scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 25 starts as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich, a year on from winning a league and cup double.

The British record transfer fee currently stands at £115m, paid by Chelsea to Brighton for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Any hope of finding a like-for-like replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold was non-existent. He is a unicorn, a passing full-back like no other. But perhaps Arne Slot did not want a like-for-like replacement. Jeremie Frimpong brings different qualities.

The release clause in Frimpong's Bayer Leverkusen contract was set at £29.5m and that represents value for Liverpool. This is a 24-year-old player with a record of high achievement following his hugely successful three-season stay in the Bundesliga.

Julian Ward, Liverpool's technical director, has a mantra when it comes to recruitment. His belief is that new signings should, ideally, have had a career before their Liverpool career. Frimpong has that having been a key part of Leverkusen's double-winning side.

There will be an expectation that he can adapt quickly. While born in Amsterdam and a Netherlands international, Frimpong grew up in the North West of England - only choosing Manchester City's academy over Liverpool's for the ease of the commute.

