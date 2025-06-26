League Two 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule & how to watch: Barnet host Fleetwood in opening day clash live on Sky

Barnet will kick off the new 2025/26 Sky Bet League Two season at home against Fleetwood on Saturday, August 2 - live on Sky Sports+.

The Bees end a seven-year wait to return to the Football League when they host Fleetwood with kick-off at 3pm.

An impressive National League campaign saw Dean Brennan's side amass 102 points in the English fifth tier.

Elsewhere, after claiming their spot in League Two through a dramatic play-off final win over Southend, Oldham take on Milton Keynes Dons.

At the same time, Shrewsbury, who were relegated from League One after a decade-long stay in the third tier, will begin their attempts at bouncing straight back up under new permanent boss Michael Appleton against Bromley.

Fellow League One dropouts, Cambridge, Bristol Rovers and Crawley are also in action with the U's hosting Cheltenham, Rovers welcoming Harrogate and The Reds travelling to Grimsby.

The opening weekend League Two games - with every game live on Sky Sports+

Saturday August 2

Accrington vs Gillingham, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Barnet vs Fleetwood, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Bristol Rovers vs Harrogate, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Cambridge vs Cheltenham, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Chesterfield vs Barrow, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Colchester vs Tranmere, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Grimsby vs Crawley, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Milton Keynes Dons vs Oldham, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Newport vs Notts County, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Salford vs Crewe, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Shrewsbury vs Bromley, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Walsall vs Swindon, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

How many of my EFL team's fixtures will be live on Sky?

Every Championship, League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky more than 20 times in the 2025/26 season.

The EFL is at the heart of Sky Sports+ coverage and will see over 1,000 games from 1,891 matches across the EFL, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy broadcast live throughout the season.

When will more TV selections be announced?

Within seven days of today's EFL fixture release, all broadcast-selected matches will be allocated until the end of September.

And before the start of the 2025/26 season, all TV selections will be allocated until the FA Cup third round in early January.

This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs with almost six months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season.

Key EFL dates 2025/26

EFL Opening Weekends

League One and League Two: Friday August 1 - Sunday August 3

Championship: Friday August 8 - Sunday August 10

Final games of the regular season

Weekend of May 2/3, 2026

Play-off finals

Championship Play-Off Final - Saturday May 23, 2026

- Saturday May 23, 2026 League One Play-Off Final - Sunday May 24, 2026

- Sunday May 24, 2026 League Two Play-Off Final - Monday May 25, 2026

