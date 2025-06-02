Bryan Mbeumo: Man Utd register initial interest with Brentford to sign £60m-rated forward

Manchester United have registered their initial interest with Brentford over signing Bryan Mbeumo.

Contact between the clubs has been established, but formal negotiations are yet to begin.

Brentford are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old forward, who they value in excess of £60m.

Sky Sports News reported an approach was expected this week after United received encouragement Mbeumo wants to move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

United have already agreed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m.

The transfer is subject to visa and registration, which is expected to be formally completed once the Brazil forward returns from international duty.

What do the stats say?

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.

He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.

Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo excelled in the stats last season

Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.

What about sales? Updates on Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Garnacho

Club captain Bruno Fernandes has confirmed that he does not want to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

The feeling is he still has plenty to offer top level European football, with Fernandes revealing his wife and Ruben Amorim convinced him to stay.

United faced a potential lucrative offer from Al Hilal, which could have been worth up to £100m. Fernandes has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.

Lines of communication between United and Real Betis remain open over forward Antony, whose loan is up.

United are expecting offers for the Brazilian following an impressive showing at Betis where he scored nine goals in 24 starts.

Betis want to sign him but will find it difficult to meet United's asking price.

Chelsea have communicated to Manchester United that they are not taking up the option to sign Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was on loan at Chelsea last season - Chelsea had an obligation to buy him for £23m.But now, United will be owed £5m by Chelsea for not making the loan permanent

Chelsea tried to negotiate new contract terms with Sancho so he could fit in with the club's wage structure, but a deal could not be reached. Sancho will now return to United.

Meanwhile, there have been no formal offers yet for Garnacho. It's understood United would consider suitable bids.

Chelsea and Napoli tried to sign him in January - both are still believed to be interested.

